Paula Becht Joins STOP Franchise System I can take my personal experience in marketing and apply it to the STOP program and the other integrated systems that are currently in place.

Paula Becht has signed an agreement with STOP Franchising to open in Raleigh, North Carolina. Paula decided to purchase a franchise after spending her career in marketing and project management. Her experience will enable her to embrace the local marketing program that STOP is known for. Also super exciting are the other important pieces of marketing including the digital marketing platform and preferred provider relationships that gives each STOP franchisee an avenue to long term growth.

“Developing local insurance relationships is an important part of building a local restoration franchise,” said Paula. “I can take my personal experience in marketing and apply it to the STOP program and the other integrated systems that are in place from STOP. Our hope is that no homeowner ever has an emergency that requires a restoration specialist, however it is good to know that STOP has a history of managing the entire job.”

“Paula has both marketing and operations experience and understands the importance of getting the word out about STOP services in the Raleigh community,” said Brian Clark, VP of STOP’s franchise development. “We are very focused on our customers and when you focus your attention on great service, the project management becomes much easier.”

STOP has a 40+ year history of working with the insurance restoration industry. No job is too small or too big. STOP franchisees handle all types of property damage, whether it is water damage stemming from a pipe break or serious structural damage created by a fire. “We stress to our home and building owners that we will get them back to their normal daily routine fast,” added Clark.

Becht will be helping families and business owners in and around the Raleigh, North Carolina area. As with all STOP locations, they will be offering 24-Hour Service, 365 days per year. “I have learned in training that disasters take no days off,” said Becht. “I am prepared and focused on helping families and businesses when the need arises. I know I made the right choice to join the STOP Franchise system and we are excited to get to work in our community.”

About the Service Team of Professionals Franchise

STOP has been a leader in growing restoration companies in the franchise restoration space for over 40 years and has operations in 21 states throughout North America. Franchisees are specially trained to handle the complexities of disaster situations. STOP has helped an estimated 167,000 homes and business owners recover from a range of water, fire, indoor environmental issues and disasters since their founding. For additional information on franchising, contact John Armatas at 855.844.8377 or visit our franchise website at http://www.stoprestorationfranchising.com