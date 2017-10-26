Safeguarding sensitive data is more important than ever these days, particularly for those in the finance industry.

Stratosphere Networks and eSentire will host a night of networking and discussion about cybersecurity in the finance industry on Thursday, November 2 at Joe’s Chicago on 60 East Grand Avenue. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and include exploration of the latest regulatory requirements as well as industry trends.

“We’re very pleased to host this event with eSentire to facilitate discussions about cybersecurity,” said Steve Melchiorre, CEO of Stratosphere Networks. “Safeguarding sensitive data is more important than ever these days, particularly for those in the finance industry.”

After the discussion of trends and regulations, attendees will have a chance to enjoy steak and seafood while mingling with peers and the event’s hosts.

Stratosphere Networks, a Chicago IT support provider, delivers comprehensive services to businesses of all sizes and across all industries, including finance. The company’s full staffed network operations center (NOC) provides full maintenance services and support. Stratosphere offers managed IT security solutions and provides thorough IT security assessments.

Based in Cambridge, Ontario, eSentire offers 24/7 managed detection and response to help businesses identify and contain cybersecurity threats.

Anyone interested in attending can get more information and RSVP through the event’s website.

