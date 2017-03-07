This is a great opportunity to celebrate and support an organization that betters our community.

Stratosphere Networks, an IT managed service provider, has announced it is one of the sponsors for Lawrence Hall’s annual Lucky Charm Cocktail Party. This year, the event will take place from 6-8 p.m. on March 9 at Troquet River North (111 West Huron Street) in Chicago.

The event will feature Irish themed drinks, food and a raffle, all benefiting Lawrence Hall, a social services organization that focuses on helping abused and neglected youth and their families. An individual ticket to attend the event costs $50, while one raffle ticket is $10. Lawrence Hall is also offering 6 raffle tickets for $50 and 13 raffle tickets for $100. Visit the Lawrence Hall website to purchase tickets.

For more than 150 years, Lawrence Hall has provided high-quality therapeutic care and worked to reduce violence in the Chicago metropolitan area. Steve Melchiorre, CEO of Stratosphere Networks, recently became a member of the Lawrence Hall Board of Trustees.

“We’re very pleased to sponsor Lawrence Hall’s Lucky Charm Cocktail Party,” Melchiorre said. “This is a great opportunity to celebrate and support an organization that betters our community.”

Stratosphere Networks provides comprehensive IT support and solutions to businesses of all sizes and across all industries.

To learn more about the Lucky Charm Cocktail Party, email mtuffy(at)lawrencehall(dot)org.

About Stratosphere Networks

Stratosphere Networks is a Chicago-based multifaceted IT managed service provider focused on delivering comprehensive technology services and solutions to meet and exceed the always-changing, diverse business needs. Since 2003, Stratosphere Networks has grown exponentially and continues to provide the best-in-class and cost-effective solutions to businesses in all industries. Visit http://www.stratospherenetworks.com for more information.

