Bullseye Event Group Announces Partnership with StubHub for 2017 StubHub Live Gate 6 Hospitality at the Masters

Share Article

Bullseye Event Group is excited to announce the world’s largest secondary ticket marketplace, StubHub, as the official partner of StubHub Live Gate 6 Hospitality at the 2017 Masters.

News Image
"We’re incredibly excited to partner with the most innovative ticket marketplace in the entire industry with Stubhub,” said Bullseye Event Group CEO Kyle Kinnett. “Stubhub Live Gate 6 Hospitality is going to be the championship experience of a lifetime."

Indianapolis, Indiana (PRWEB)

With the recent closing of the Berckman’s Road entrance, the new entrance on Alexander Road makes StubHub Live Gate 6 Hospitality in Augusta the most convenient hospitality spot for any golf fan. Boasting over 8,000 square feet of weather-protected indoor pavilion space, and an additional 4,000 square feet of covered outdoor patio seating, Gate 6 promises luxury at the Masters unlike any other.
 
Featuring a five-star buffet created by celebrity chef and America’s greatest caterer, Aaron May, Gate 6 Hospitality will be the go-to spot for golf fans to grab a bite to eat and relax. Gate 6 Hospitality will also feature a premium open bar, large screen HDTV’s with closed circuit Masters coverage and soft leather furniture for optimal luxury.
 
Daily hospitality is available from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 through Sunday, April 9, including Bullseye’s official VIP Saturday Night Live party featuring a Q&A session with Darren Clarke, an incredible all-you-can-eat five star buffet from May, premium open bar and more.

Tickets to StubHub Live Gate 6 Hospitality at the 2017 Masters can be purchased directly from BullseyeEventGroup.com or StubHub.com.
 
Call Bullseye Event Group today at 317-800-3280 for pricing and insider information regarding the Gate 6 Hospitality at the Masters.
 
About Bullseye Event Group
The official events and travel partner of the Indianapolis Colts, Bullseye Event Group offers fans VIP experiences as a secure, official source for travel, hotel, pre-game parties and game tickets. Bullseye is a direct and dependable source for tickets to the Colts VIP Tailgate, Super Bowl travel packages, the Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LII, Gate 6 Hospitality at the Masters, Derby Launch Party and more. To learn more about Bullseye Event Group, visit BullseyeEventGroup.com.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Kyle Kinnett
Bullseye Event Group
+1 317-800-5820
Email >
@Bullseye_Event
Follow >
Bullseye Event Group
since: 06/2013
Like >
Visit website