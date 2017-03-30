"We’re incredibly excited to partner with the most innovative ticket marketplace in the entire industry with Stubhub,” said Bullseye Event Group CEO Kyle Kinnett. “Stubhub Live Gate 6 Hospitality is going to be the championship experience of a lifetime."

With the recent closing of the Berckman’s Road entrance, the new entrance on Alexander Road makes StubHub Live Gate 6 Hospitality in Augusta the most convenient hospitality spot for any golf fan. Boasting over 8,000 square feet of weather-protected indoor pavilion space, and an additional 4,000 square feet of covered outdoor patio seating, Gate 6 promises luxury at the Masters unlike any other.



Featuring a five-star buffet created by celebrity chef and America’s greatest caterer, Aaron May, Gate 6 Hospitality will be the go-to spot for golf fans to grab a bite to eat and relax. Gate 6 Hospitality will also feature a premium open bar, large screen HDTV’s with closed circuit Masters coverage and soft leather furniture for optimal luxury.



Daily hospitality is available from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 through Sunday, April 9, including Bullseye’s official VIP Saturday Night Live party featuring a Q&A session with Darren Clarke, an incredible all-you-can-eat five star buffet from May, premium open bar and more.

Tickets to StubHub Live Gate 6 Hospitality at the 2017 Masters can be purchased directly from BullseyeEventGroup.com or StubHub.com.



Call Bullseye Event Group today at 317-800-3280 for pricing and insider information regarding the Gate 6 Hospitality at the Masters.



