Nike Swim Camp returns to Fairfield University, which is situated on a beautiful, 200-acre campus with picturesque views of the Long Island Sound and located just one hour from New York City. This camp offers competitive swimmers a challenging yet fun session of swim technique and training.

Directing camp this summer is Janelle Atkinson-Wignall, Head Swim Coach at Fairfield. She has spent the last two summers directing the Nike Swim Camp at Cheshire Academy in Cheshire, CT.

"I am so excited that contsruction is complete and we are able to finally again host a Nike Swim Camp on the Fairfield campus" states camp director Janelle Atkinson-Wignall. She goes on to say that "The Nike Swim Camp at Fairfield University will focus on providing a well-rounded and balanced camp experience that teaches swimmers the necessary skills to enjoy a lifetime of success in swimming."

There will be two sessions of summer swim camps for kids who are competitive swimmers June 19-22 and June 26-29. Both sessions are expected to sell out quickly so it's encouraged to register early. Swimmers train each day in the eight-lane, 25-meter Alumni Pool. Located in the University’s Leslie C. Quick RecPlex, the Aquatics Center is the home of the Stags swimming and diving programs.

For more information or to register visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/swim/nike or call 1-800-645-3226

