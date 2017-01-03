Elite Nike Baseball Camp Director Tom Myers will be running the camp at Rising Star Sports Ranch, in Mesquite Nevada. Coach Myers also serves as the Director of the Nike Baseball Camps in Santa Barbara, CA, at Westmont College and UC San Diego, in San Diego, CA. In 1991 Myers was drafted out of UCSB and spent over five years playing professionally with the Oakland A’s, Baltimore Orioles and St Louis Cardinals organizations. Myers began his coaching career in 1998 for UCSB, he has since coached at Santa Clara University, in the Dutch Professional League, Cape Cod’s Brewster Whitecaps and Kenai Peninsula Oilers, of the Alaskan league. Since 2011 Myers has been scouting full-time for the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs.

The state of the art facilities at Rising Star Sports Ranch Resort, in Nevada, are specifically designed for hosting sports teams, camps and their guests. Located 80 miles north of Las Vegas and 36 miles south of St. George, Rising Star boasts a lengthy list of recreational activities from arcades to golfing and is an ideal destination for a softball sports camp experience.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer a Nike Baseball Camp at the Rising Start Sports Ranch this summer. It is truly a winning formula to combine an Elite Nike Camp director like Tom Myers with the state of the art facilities at Rising Star Sports Ranch. We hope to attract players from across multiple states to this destination location.” says Mike de Surville, Sr. Vice President of US Sports Camps.

Nike Baseball Camps provide focused, intensive training that is essential to improvement for all skill levels. Every facet of the game is covered with an emphasis on fundamentals to help players become valuable team members. At each location, campers are broken into groups with other players of similar age, abilities and goals. Each camp director does their best to advance players to the next level, keeping in consideration each camper’s experience and desire to improve.

Players, Coaches, Parents and others interested in the 2017 Nike Baseball Camps can visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/baseball/nike/ or call 1-800-645-3226.

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.