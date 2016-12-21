The Nike Soccer Camp lineup features skills camps for boys and girls with overnight and day camp schedule offerings. Some new sites launching soccer camp programs this year are Colorado Springs (co-ed), Florida State (boys), U. of Georgia (boys), U. of Minnesota (boys), two new locations in Massachusetts (co-ed), and Saratoga, California (co-ed).

There is a Nike Soccer Camp for every young athlete – coaches divide campers by age and skill level during training to ensure maximum learning and skills improvement. Nike Soccer Camps are proud to offer a competitive, focused, friendly and fun environment which inspire young athletes to reach for their goals. Campers leave camp with new tools to improve personally and to share when returning to their teams.

These camps take place in many of the nation’s best athletic facilities and are hosted by top-notch coaches. Typically located on University or High School Campuses, athletes have access to state-of-the-art fields and equipment conducive for elite training. Overnight campers have the privilege of experiencing life as a college athlete and perhaps catching a glimpse of their future college careers. In addition to stimulating growth and unique experiences, these venues also offer a safe and secure environment for youth campers.

“Nike Soccer Camps provide every soccer player the opportunity to learn and become motivated by some of the best coaches in the world,” states Renee Chapman, Soccer Sport Manager at US Sports Camps. “These coaches are dedicated to making sure each and every youth camper leaves feeling inspired to continue improving their game.” Camps are open to youth soccer players of all levels, with some programs accepting campers as young as 5 years old, and most programs open to ages 8-18.

Registration for summer 2017 is open now. Campers and parents can visit ww.ussportscamps.com/soccer or call 1-800-645-3226 for more information.

About US Sports Camps, Inc.

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America’s largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. Over 85,000 kids attended a US Sports Camp program in 2016. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.