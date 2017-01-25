Taking place at the beautiful Pace University campus, Nike Soccer Camps' players have the opportunity to train on the newly built Ianniello Field and Fieldhouse. This recently opened state of the art facility is Pace University’s most well-kept facility on campus.

Camp Director, Mike Winn has been directing soccer camps at Pace University for the past 18 years. Winn and his staff work hard to create an enjoyable learning environment helping each camper improve as a soccer player. Coach Winn enters his 16th season as the head coach of the Pace University women’s soccer program and is proudly coming off one of the most successful seasons in program history.

“The Pace staff bring years of experience, a wide variety of knowledge and a great philosophy of training and coaching,” states Renee Chapman, Nike Soccer Camps Manager at US Sports Camps. The camp focuses on skill development and teamwork, while also improving the players’ tactical awareness. A “games” approach to teaching individual technique incorporates small-group tactics to further develop each player.

Registration for the Pace University Camp is open. This coed Nike Soccer Camp runs July 17-21, open to teams and individuals, ages 12-18. Players of all skill levels are welcome and are grouped by age and skill level for training.

For additional details or to register online, visit http://www.ussportscamps.com or call 1-800-NIKE-CAMP.

About US Sports Camps, Inc.

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America’s largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. Over 80,000 kids attended a US Sports Camps program in 2016. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.