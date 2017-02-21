Nike Softball Camps are excited to continue its mission of connecting young athletes with the best coaches, facilities, and instruction in the country, including ten new camp locations (listed below) coming up in the summer of 2017. These camps offer young athletes the chance to learn, improve and supplement their training with some of the best coaches and programs in the country at either an overnight camp or day camp. All of the Nike Softball coaches are dedicated to the game of softball and helping players take their game to the next level.



Rising Star Sports Ranch, NV

The Fields at Huber Ranch, TX (San Antonio)

Pearland High School, TX (Houston)

Cherokee Nation Sports Complex, OK

Redwood High School, CA (N.Cal)

Taylor University, IN

The Hackley School, NY

Rockville Centre Sports Complex, NY (Long Island)

Marymoor Park, WA

Onondaga Community College, NY (Syracuse)

“Since 1996, we have been offering camps that create memories and help young ladies improve their softball skills and overall confidence on and off the field. This summer we have more offerings than ever before for every level player,” says Mike de Surville, Sr. Vice President of US Sports Camps.

US Sports Softball Camps provide focused, intensive training that is essential to improvement for all skill levels. Every facet of the game is covered with an emphasis on fundamentals to help players become valuable team members. At each location, campers are broken into groups with other players of similar age, abilities and goals. Each camp director does their best to advance players to the next level, keeping in consideration each camper’s experience and desire to improve.

Players, Coaches, Parents and others interested in the 2017 Softball Camps can visit. http://www.ussportscamps.com/softball/nike/ or call 1-800-645-3226.

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.