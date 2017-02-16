The 2017 Maryland Nike Swim Camps Moves to Johns Hopkins University

Situated in the north Baltimore neighborhood of Charles Village and just minutes from the Inner Harbor, Oriole Park and Camden Yards, the JHU Homewood campus, home of the Nike Swim Camp, is a peaceful place of green grass, wide-spreading trees, brick residence halls and classroom buildings. The interconnecting walkways create a comfortable country atmosphere in the heart of a major city.

"Campers will train each day at the JHU O’Connor Recreation Center, a 25 yard x 6 lane pool located adjacent to the AMR II Dormitory where overnight campers reside," states Scott Armstrong, camp director and the head coach of the Johns Hopkins men's and women's swimming teams. "My goal is to help each individual improve their strokes and make this the best swim camps for competitive swimmers from the DC, Maryland, Virginia areas and beyond."

This year, Nike Swim Camps are offering two sessions of elite swim camps with overnight and extended day camp (9:00am-9:00pm) options for ages 9-18. The goal is to maximize swimming potential by helping swimmers to create a winning mindset and provide ongoing and constructive feedback in the pool to improve stroke technique.

Players, coaches, parents and others interested in the 2017 Nike Swim Camps can visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/swim/nike/or call 1-800-NIKE-CAMP (645-3226).

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skill enhancement.