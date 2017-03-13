Nike Tennis Camps Adds New Ohio Tennis Camp in Shaker Heights

Located at Shaker Heights High School, this Ohio tennis camp for kids is geared towards boys and girls, ages 6-18, of all ability levels. This day camp runs from 9:00am-4:00pm, Monday-Thursday and offers All Skills and 10&Under Tennis programs.

Directing this new camp is Cleveland State's Associate Head Tennis Coach, Frank Polito, who has a long history as a Nike Tennis Camps director at several locations. Polito's camp will provide first-rate tennis instruction, drilling and match play in a fun, spirited atmosphere.

"Coach Polito has been directing excellent junior tennis camps for many years," explains Matt Kurlander, Vice President of Nike Tennis Camps. "We're excited to have coach Polito spearheading our new summer camp program for the tennis community in Shaker Heights."

Campers, parents, and coaches interested in the 2017 Shaker Heights Nike Tennis Camp can visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/tennis or call 1-800-NIKE-CAMP (645-3226).

