The Nike Tennis Camps at Trinity University will offer junior tennis camps and an adult and family tennis camp led by Head Women's Tennis Coach, Gretchen Rush and Assistant Women's Tennis Coach, Jacob Carrillo. The camps, held at Trinity University's Butch Newman Tennis Stadium, are structured to tackle every facet of the game with both drilling and match play. Players have the opportunity to practice the skills involved with playing tennis at the highest level.

“We are excited to partner with Nike Tennis Camps this summer to deliver top level instruction to players in and around Texas,” states Director Gretchen Rush. “It's a great opportunity for junior players to come together in a fun learning environment and get better."

With three weeks of Full Day and Half Day camps for boys and girls offering All Skills, 10&Under Tennis, Tournament Training, and High School programs, plus a special Adult and Family Camp, these Texas tennis camps have something for everyone.

Players, coaches, parents and others interested in the 2017 Nike Tennis Camps at Trinity University can visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/tennis or call 1-800-NIKE-CAMP (645-3226).

