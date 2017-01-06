Nike Tennis Camps, a branch of US Sports Camps, the largest sports camp network in the country, provide first-rate tennis instruction and match play, all in a fun, spirited atmosphere. More than 240,000 athletes have attended the camps over the course of their 42 years in business.

Now under Nike sponsorship and returning for their 16th year, the Seminole High Performance Nike Tennis Camps will continue to be directed by Head Men’s Coach Dwayne Hultquist and Associate Head Coach Ryler DeHeart taking place on the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, FL. Hultquist and DeHeart have designed these camps with the personal needs of each camper in mind. Small groups, collegiate style drilling, and individualized instruction are the cornerstone trademarks of the camps, combined with competitive match play and mental toughness training. On-court video analysis for each camper will deliver instant feedback to help campers achieve technical development while at camp, plus overnight campers get to participate in exciting nightly social activities.

“We are proud to welcome the Seminole High Performance Tennis Camps into the Nike Tennis Camps network,” states Nike Tennis Camps VP Siera Love. "Their legacy and exquisite reputation speak for themselves, so we're really excited to offer this top notch program to our Nike campers."

These Nike Tennis Camps in Florida will offer four weeks of both Overnight and Day camps (9:00am-4:00pm) for boys and girls, ages 8-18. In addition to the All Skills program, campers can also choose to participate in Tournament Training, High School training or 10&Under Tennis programs each week. The 2017 camp dates are June 4-8, June 11-15, June 18-22 and July 9-13.

Players, coaches, parents and others interested in all 2017 Nike Tennis Camps can visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/tennis or call 1-800-645-3226.

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skill enhancement.