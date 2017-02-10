US Sports Camps Adds Seven New Nike Tennis Camps Locations This Summer

Nike Tennis Camps offers junior overnight tennis camps, junior day tennis camps, and adult tennis camps at over 70 locations nationwide. These top-rated tennis camps for kids and adults provide expert tennis instruction, match play, diversified social activities, exposure to life in a university setting, and the chance to build lasting friendships. Camp program offerings vary by site and include All Skills, High School Training, Tournament Training, High Performance Tennis and 10 & Under Tennis.

“We are thrilled to add to our network these high-quality venues and renowned coaches, and to be able to provide even more opportunities for tennis players to improve and have fun,” said Wendy Shpiz, Vice President, Nike Tennis Camps.

The new 2017 Nike Tennis Camps are:

Junior Overnight and Day Camps:

Seminole High Performance Tennis Camps at FSU - Tallahassee, FL

University of Arizona - Tucson, AZ

University of Missouri - Columbia, MO

Robbie Wagner's Tournament Training Tennis Camp - Glen Cove, NY

Junior Day Only Camps:

Trinity University - San Antonio, TX

Shaker Heights Nike Tennis Camp - Shaker Heights, OH

Eckerd College - St. Petersburg, FL

Adult & Family Camp:

Trinity University - San Antonio, TX

In addition to the new camps, Nike Tennis Camps will also offer over 60 returning junior tennis camps in the U.S. For more information on Nike Tennis Camps and US Sports Camps, please visit the company’s website at usportscamps.com/tennis or call 1-800-NIKE-CAMP (645-3226).

About Nike Tennis Camps

Nike Tennis Camps is a division of US Sports Camps (USSC). USSC, headquartered in San Rafael, CA, was founded in 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: To promote the lifelong enjoyment of athletics through quality sports education and skill enhancement. What began over 40 years ago as one tennis camp is now the largest operator of sports camps in the world with more than 500 camps across the country in a wide variety of sports.