Nike Soccer Camps are a great place for any soccer enthusiast looking to improve his or her skills, work hard, make new friends, and have fun. Nike Soccer Camp's mission is to provide athletes with the tools necessary to improve and enjoy the game of soccer and to be prepped for the upcoming season. Camp program offerings vary by site and include sessions for all skill levels.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion to these Nike Soccer Camp locations this summer,” states Renee Chapman, Nike Soccer Camps manager at US Sports Camps. “Each of these camps are led by top level coaches who are as enthusiastic as we are about providing campers with the best training experience possible.”

The new 2017 Nike Soccer Camps locations are:



Collegiate Soccer Experience at Florida State University

Collegiate Soccer Experience at the University Of Georgia

Nike Soccer Camp Pace University, NY

Nike Soccer Camp at Grafton High School, MA

Nike Soccer Camp Worcester State University, MA

Nike Soccer Camps at Simmons College, MA

Collegiate Soccer Experience at the University Of Minnesota

Junior Nike Academy at The University Of Colorado, Colorado Springs

Nike Soccer Camp at Oregon State University

Nike Soccer Camps San Antonio

Player One at San Domenico School, San Anselmo, CA

Player One at Saratoga High School, Saratoga, CA

The Soccer Academy, Cate School, Carpinteria, CA

Futsal Camp at Sports Academy, Thousand Oaks, CA

North Toronto Soccer Club Nike Soccer Camp, Canada

Nike Soccer Camp in York Region, Vaughan, Canada

Nike Soccer Camp at Lancing College, London

In addition to the new camps, Nike Soccer Camps offers over 40 returning soccer camp locations in the U.S. For more information on Nike Soccer Camps and US Sports Camps, please visit the company's website at http://www.ussportscamps.com/soccer or call 1-800-NIKE-CAMP (645-3226).

About Nike Soccer Camps

Nike Soccer Camps is a division of US Sports Camps (USSC). USSC, headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America’s largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. Over 85,000 kids attended a US Sports Camps program in 2016. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.