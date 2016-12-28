Nike Softball Camps Come to Rising Star Sports Ranch Summer of 2017

Elite Nike Softball Camp Director, Amber Conner, directs this camp at Rising Star Sports Ranch. Coach Conner currently directs Nike Camps in Texas and Oklahoma and adds Nevada this summer to her schedule. Prior to directing the Nike Camp, Amber was a collegiate All-American and head coach of the University of Dallas for three seasons.

The state of the art facilities at Rising Star Sports Ranch Resort are specifically designed for hosting sports teams, camps, and their guests. Located 80 miles north of Las Vegas and 36 miles south of St. George, Rising Star in Mesquite, Nevada boasts a lengthy list of recreational activities from arcades to golfing and is an ideal destination for a softball sports camp experience.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer a Nike Softball Camp at the Rising Start Sports Ranch this summer. It is truly a winning formula to combine an Elite Nike Camp director like Amber Conner with the states of the art facilities at Rising Star Sports Ranch. We hope to attract players from across multiple states to this destination location,” says Mike de Surville, Sr. Vice President of US Sports Camps.

Nike Softball Camps provide focused, intensive training that is essential to improvement for all skill levels. Every facet of the game is covered with an emphasis on fundamentals to help players become valuable team members. At each location, campers are broken into groups with other players of similar age, abilities and goals. Each camp director does their best to advance players to the next level, keeping in consideration each camper’s experience and desire to improve.

Players, Coaches, Parents and others interested in the 2017 Nike Softball Camps can visit. http://www.ussportscamps.com/softball/nike/ or call 1-800-645-3226.

