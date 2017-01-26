Head Coach Anna Welsh will be directing the Nike Softball Camp on Southeastern's University softball field. Dates for the three sessions of camp are June 18th – 22nd, June 26th – 29th and July 31st – August 3rd, 2017.

Head Coach Anna Welsh has run over 85 camps and clinics and has been a part of the Nike Softball Camps for years. Anna’s camps present players with the unique opportunity to experience an elite training environment and improve on all aspects of their game including position specific instruction and hitting drills. Ranked 3rd in the Nation in the pre-season polls, the Southeastern University softball program competes at the highest level and is the ideal location for any prospect or player looking to improve.

“Anna Welsh and the entire Southeastern University program is what our Nike Softball Camps in Florida are all about. First class facilities coupled with an incredible director and staff create an environment where young ladies can learn life skills and reach for their softball dreams.” says Mike de Surville, Sr. Vice President of US Sports Camps.

Nike Softball Camps provide focused, intensive training essential to improvement for all skill levels. Every facet of the game is covered with an emphasis on fundamentals to help players become valuable team members. At each location, campers are broken into groups with other players of similar age, abilities and goals. Each camp director does their best to advance players to the next level, keeping in consideration each camper’s experience and desire to improve.

Players, Coaches, Parents and others interested in the 2017 Nike Softball Camps can visit. http://www.ussportscamps.com/softball/nike/ or call 1-800-645-3226.

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.