US Sports Camps (USSC) is excited to announce Jay Daniels as the next camp director at it's Michigan Swim Camp at Kalamazoo College, July 30 to August 2. Outgoing camp director, Kathy Milliken, announced her resignation in July 2016 as Kalamazoo College's head men's and women's swimming and diving coach this past summer in order to spend more time with her young family. Jay Daniels took over in August 2016 as head coach for the 2016-17 season.

"I am confident that Jay is ready to take this next step in leading the team," Milliken said. "He is passionate about the sport of swimming and diving and Kalamazoo College, having graduated from here in 2013. He is one of the bright stars of the sport's future."

Daniels, a 2013 Kalamazoo College graduate and former swim team captain, assisted at nationally-competitive SUNY New Paltz for two seasons after graduation before returning to Kalamazoo in 2015.

Kalamazoo College, located in scenic southwest Michigan, offers a beautiful hilltop campus, top-notch facilities and is a ideal location for a summer swim camp for competitive swimmers. Designed for competitive swimmers to improve and refine their stroke technique the Nike Swim Camp at Kalamazoo College will give you the edge and self-confidence you need to compete at the next level.

Swimmers can choose to do the Pre-Season Training Emphasis, which is a higher intensity of training that is perfect for club swimmers, high school swimmers, and those that are interested in swimming in college. Campers receive advanced technical instruction in all four competitive strokes, as well as starts and turns. Or swimmers can choose to do the Stroke Technique Emphasis, where swimmers will receive detailed instruction on technique in all four competitive strokes, as well as starts and turns.

Registration for summer 2017 now open. Campers and parents can visit ww.ussportscamps.com or call 1-800-645-3226 for more information.

