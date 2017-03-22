SunBlock Systems Announces Merger with Marquet International

SunBlock Systems While most companies focus on investigating either the physical or the digital worlds, we are dedicated to finding evidence wherever it may be found.

SunBlock Systems, Inc., a leading cyber security, digital forensics, business intelligence and technology consulting firm is pleased to announce that Marquet International, Ltd., a leading corporate investigations firm, has merged with the firm. Marquet International’s CEO, Christopher T. Marquet, will become President of SunBlock’s Investigative Services division. Chris has nearly 35 years of experience managing and conducting sensitive and complex corporate and litigation-related investigations throughout the world and in almost every industry. The combined company will remain SunBlock Systems, Inc.

“With this acquisition, we are adding to our already robust investigative capacity, and we will marry Marquet International’s investigative skills and experience with our advanced technologies and services. While most companies focus on investigating either the physical or the digital worlds, we are dedicated to finding evidence wherever it may be found and to combining investigative skills and experience with advanced data mining technologies,” said David Sun, CEO of SunBlock Systems, Inc.

“I am excited about joining SunBlock and looking forward to being able to offer our clients an exciting new array of technology-based investigative, cyber security and litigation support products and services. Merging with SunBlock Systems will allow us to deliver innovative investigative, fact finding and risk mitigation services in an increasingly digital world filled with cyber-risks,” said Marquet.

About SunBlock Systems, Inc.

SunBlock Systems, established in 2002, specializes in providing digital forensics, cyber breach investigations and litigation-related technology services. SunBlock is growing rapidly, and is on a mission to create the leading NexGen global security and intelligence firm with the ability to protect clients’ key assets and further their business interests in both the cyber and physical worlds. To learn more, visit http://www.sunblocksystems.com.

About Marquet International, Ltd.

Boston-based Marquet International, established in 2006, is a consulting firm focused on business investigations, litigation support, due diligence and security consulting. The firm provides business intelligence & integrity-related due diligence and fact driven litigation support services to corporations and law firms in matters involving fraud, thefts of intellectual property, employee misconduct, corporate disputes, hostile takeovers, and asset recovery. For more information, go to http://www.marquetinternational.com.