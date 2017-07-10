Sunridge Community Church, a non-denominational Christian church in Temecula, California, announced recently that, this summer, church members will be engaging in an effort to connect with the community through their “Live Love Loud” campaign.

The “Live Love Loud” campaign is based on a verse from the Bible, Ephesians 5:2, which says, “Live a life of love just as Christ loved us.” During the campaign church members are encouraged to complete random acts of kindness and leave behind a specially-designed “love card” as a way of explaining why the act of kindness was done. The card directs its recipients to a webpage where they can find out more information about the “Live Love Loudly” campaign and the church.

Britt Sipe, Lead Pastor of Sunridge Community Church said, “We hope to canvas the entire Temecula Valley with our ‘love cards’, and start a sort of love movement. At Sunridge, we believe that we are called to live out our faith by showing love to those around us, and this is one of the ways we are doing that this summer. Sometimes it’s the smallest acts of kindness that make the biggest impact in people’s lives.”

Sipe continued, “We want to be the kind of church that, if we went away, we would be missed by the community. It’s very easy for churches to get inwardly focused, and forget about the community at large and its needs. We hope the ‘love cards’ will be a good tool to help the people in our church be more intentional about looking for ways to show love to the people around them—their neighbors, co-workers, or even the strangers they pass by during their everyday activities. We look forward to hearing stories from both the people who gave out the cards and those who received them, and how they were affected by the experience.”

In addition to the “Live Love Loud” campaign, Sunridge Community Church is also engaging in several other initiatives designed to reach out to the special needs community in the Temecula Valley. In mid-June, the church hosted a week-long bible camp for children in the area, and opened it up to children and teens with special needs. The church is also working this summer to expand its ministry to families with special needs by improving the Bridge Builders room on the church campus that serves as the classroom for students with special needs on Sunday mornings. The Bridge Builders class was recently moved to a larger room due to the growth in attendance, and the new room is being redesigned and equipped to better serve the special needs of the class’s attendees.

Find out more about Sunridge’s “Summer of Love” at https://sunridgechurch.org/love/

About Sunridge Community Church

Sunridge Community Church is an independent, non-denominational Christian church in Temecula whose mission is to help people find and follow Jesus. The church has been serving the Temecula Valley community and supporting missionary work around the world for more than 25 years. Sunday morning services are at 9:00 and 10:30 am, with several Bible studies and support groups meeting throughout the week. The church also includes Sunday morning classes for kids and youth from infancy through high school. Learn more about Sunridge at http://sunridgechurch.org/.