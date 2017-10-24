We’re happy to get the new contracts, and we’re always eager to talk with people who are looking for dumpster rentals or waste hauling services. We can accommodate both commercial job sites and private residences.

Orlando dumpster rental and construction recycling company, Sunshine Recycling, Inc., recently signed a contract with Commercial Construction Specialists (CCS) to supply waste management and recycling services during the construction of a new Andy’s Frozen Custard store at 5381 International Drive in Orlando. Sunshine has placed a 20-yard roll-off dumpster on the worksite to collect construction debris, along with a portable toilet for the construction crew.

“Sunshine Recycling has worked with CCS on a number of building projects in the past, and it’s great to be assisting them again,” says Chuck Herb, owner of Sunshine Recycling. “By providing regular hauling services, construction projects like this can come together efficiently, without the hindrance caused by excessive debris. This is a very important component of any construction project, and we take pride in doing it well.”

In addition to the new construction project with CCS, Sunshine signed a second contract with Island One Resort Apartments in Davenport to provide long-term dumpster rental and waste hauling services. Sunshine has placed seven 8-yard front-load containers on the property for solid waste trash, plus a 30-yard roll-off dumpster for bulk waste removal (such as furniture).

“We’re happy to get the new contracts, and we’re always eager to talk with people who are looking for dumpster rentals or waste hauling services,” says Herb. “We can accommodate both commercial job sites and private residences. So whether you’re a contractor with a lot of construction debris, a property manager who needs long-term waste hauling, or a homeowner doing a remodeling project or basement cleanup, we offer the full range of rental dumpsters to accommodate all of your needs. If you place your order on a weekday before 10 a.m., we can usually deliver the dumpster the same day.”

