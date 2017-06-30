Super-Sod Breaks Ground on Store in Mooresville, North Carolina

Construction is underway for the new Super-Sod retail store in Mooresville, North Carolina. We are happy to become more convenient to our existing customer base in the area and excited for the opportunity to build new relationships as we become part of the local community. Past News Releases RSS New Hire Announcement: Super-Sod...

Super-Sod recently broke ground on their newest retail location, positioned in Mooresville, North Carolina.

As the second store in the Charlotte area, the new Mooresville location will make Super-Sod turfgrass selection, Soil3 organic humus compost, maintenance products, and expert lawn care advice more accessible to customers north of Charlotte.

“Mooresville and the entire Lake Norman area have long been great locations for our turfgrass and compost products,” said Preston Cavenaugh, Charlotte area manager. “We are happy to become more convenient to our existing customer base in the area and excited for the opportunity to build new relationships as we become part of the local community.”

Located on Highway 150 and only two miles west of Exit 36 on Interstate 77, the new store’s location makes turfgrass and other lawn products easy to access.

Plans for the Mooresville retail location include an 8,000 square-foot display area showcasing each type of grass available in the area. Customers will be able to see, feel and even walk on grasses to determine which grass they like best.

“Pictures rarely do a grass justice,” Cavenaugh said. “In addition to seeing the turf plots, they will also be able to see the grass as it comes in from harvest each day.”

Alongside the eight types of turfgrass, Drivable Grass permeable pavement will be displayed in paths between each turf plot to show its unique characteristics. Soil3 organic humus compost will be used in the plots to provide nutrients for grass, while the compost will also be featured in garden beds growing seasonal vegetables and flowers.

All garden supplies and maintenance products offered at the current Pineville store will also be offered in Mooresville.

The new store is set to open in fall 2017 at 1040 River Highway, Mooresville, NC 28117.

“The Mooresville location is conveniently located to serve the entire Lake Norman area from the north side up through Troutman and Statesville, west to Denver, Lincolnton and Hickory, East to Concord, Kannapolis and Salisbury, and south to Davidson, Cornelius and Huntersville,” Cavenaugh said.

Though trucks from Super-Sod farms and the Pineville store deliver to these areas daily, the Mooresville store will make Super-Sod more accessible for walk-up customers who want to pick up small quantities of sod and lawn maintenance products. For lawn needs before the fall, those customers can call or visit the Pineville store at 12600 Downs Circle, Pineville, North Carolina or learn more about the store on their Super-Sod of Charlotte page.

Super-Sod, a subsidiary of Patten Seed Company, is a family run business that employs experts in turf and horticulture. Patten Seed Company began in 1893 in Lakeland, Georgia, as a general store, providing seed for customers. Since then, Patten Seed Company has brought innovation to the turfgrass industry through production of different seed and sod varieties. Super-Sod was formed in 1980 to market sod to expanding urban markets. Super-Sod continuously develops new garden products; fosters gardening and landscaping; and seeks improvement in farming practices, technology, environmental stewardship and employee knowledge. To learn more, visit SuperSod.com.