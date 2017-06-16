From immigration to healthcare, many hot button issues will also at least tangentially impact family law as well, making it an important area to continue watching for anyone who is currently in the divorce process or may be in the future.

The Supreme Court is back at full strength and while many legal areas have been in the spotlight, one overlooked aspect of the law that may be heavily impacted is family law. Already, the Supreme Court has made an impactful ruling, and family law attorney Brandon Bernstein of the Law Offices of Brandon Bernstein aims to advise the public and prospective clients on its outcome and what else may be in store.

On May 15, the Supreme Court ruled on the case of Howell vs. Howell, with a unanimous outcome for reversal for the case which centered on how a veteran's retirement benefits were handled in divorce proceedings. The initial ruling ordered veteran John Howell to share half of his retirement pay with ex-wife Sandra, however he would go on to waive part of that taxable retirement pay in favor of receiving disability benefits. The ruling indicates that John is not required to reimburse Sandra for the portion of those funds which she no longer receives.

"Howell vs. Howell is an important ruling in the complicated matter of handling retirement accounts in divorce," says Brandon Bernstein. "By hearing and ruling on the matter, the Supreme Court has also shown a willingness to be involved with family law cases. From immigration to healthcare, many hot button issues will also at least tangentially impact family law as well, making it an important area to continue watching for anyone who is currently in the divorce process or may be in the future."

Even in an area such as divorce the law is fluid, and open to the potential for ongoing interpretation and potential change. It's essential to stay up to date, and to work with an experienced family law attorney who is well-versed in the latest decisions and legal maneuverings which may trickle all the way down from the Supreme Court to an individual case in any local district.

