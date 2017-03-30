Johan Gedde, a customer experience heavyweight, to fill the new position: Executive Vice President, Head of Customer Success at Surefire Local. All business to business brands today, like Surefire Local, are defined by the customer experience they deliver,” Chris Marentis, Founder and CEO of Surefire Local

Surefire Local's rapid expansion of national to local marketing SaaS technology products to major brands and local business owners makes building a scalable customer relationship program vitally important. Surefire announces the hiring of Johan Gedde, a customer experience heavyweight, to fill the new position: Executive Vice President, Head of Customer Success. Gedde brings 25 Years of global customer support operations and technology strategy experience to newly-created role.

Gedde brings his international experience and a strong track record in leading multicultural professional services, customer success and customer support teams to Surefire Local. Gedde served over 10 years as VP of Client Services at Vocus, a global SaaS company providing cloud based PR and marketing software. Gedde’s expertise at envisioning new concepts and trends, and improving core processes to drive customer satisfaction and sustainable growth, is instrumental for his new position at Surefire Local.

“Developing and executing customer-focused strategies, and defining core processes is crucial to ensuring Surefire Local consistently delivers an exceptional customer experience. I am thrilled to be joining the Surefire Local team as we continue our exciting growth,” Johan Gedde, new EVP & Head of Customer Success at Surefire Local.

“All business to business brands today, like Surefire Local, are defined by the customer experience they deliver,” said Chris Marentis, Founder and CEO of Surefire Local. “Johan’s passion for customers and leadership of the teams that serve customers is another addition to our goal to being a market leader.”

Surefire has been included on the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Companies for three years in a row. The company’s SaaS technology products enable brands with franchises, affiliates, or contractors to reach their local customers more effectively and efficiently. In 2016, Surefire Local generated over 600,000 leads for brands and their local affiliates.

About Surefire Local:

Established in 2009, Surefire Local provides simple, accessible and cost-effective new customer acquisition products and services to help business owners reach their local customers more effectively. It has emerged as a top local marketing technology company and a top Google Premier Partner for home improvement businesses, medical practices and franchise owners. Large manufacturers like GAF, Renewal by Andersen, Wellborn Cabinets and Louisiana-Pacific also partner with Surefire Local to provide preferred local digital marketing services to their dealer and distributor networks. Surefire Local has been included on the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Companies for three years in a row.