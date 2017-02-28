GigaHouse is a scalable, sustainable solution to the need for affordable housing in the San Francisco Bay Area. The quick-to-construct home is a game changer in terms of reducing construction waste, creating living wage jobs, and solving scarcity.

East Bay Revitalization Inc. (EBR), announces it is sponsoring the building of a 1,500-square-foot GigaHouse in Richmond, Calif., using Las Vegas company GigaCrete’s building system and technology. This house is part of the first pair of GigaHouses to be built in the San Francisco Bay Area and in all of Northern California.

Marinship Development Interest of San Francisco will install the house at 849 8th Street in Richmond, beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Its shell will be completed in seven days.

The GigaHouse high-speed building system allows the house to be easily and rapidly assembled. Some sustainable and construction features of the home include: a low carbon footprint; no wood framing in the walls to dry rot or support termites, no mold or mildew, making it insect and fire resistant; engineered to withstand hurricane force winds and Calif. seismic zone 4; and meets IBC steel-framed construction standards, utilizing ICC approved steel studs and EPS foam.

Michelle Thimesch, founder and executive director of EBR says, “GigaHouse is a scalable, sustainable solution to the need for affordable housing in the Bay Area. The quick-to-construct home is a game changer in terms of reducing construction waste, creating living wage jobs, and solving scarcity.”

The house is expected to be available for affordable rental in Spring 2017. It will be adjacent to a sustainable accessory dwelling unit (similar to a “tiny house”) that Thimesch developed, and which was completed in September 2016.

More GigaHouses are planned in the Bay Area with two additional ones in Richmond and ten in Oakland. The two in Richmond will be developed by the Richmond Community Foundation, and the ten in Oakland by David Waal of Alliance for Revitalized Communities, LLC, the GigaCrete distributor in Northern California.

For rental information and inquiries, email EBR at: info(at)eastbayrevitalization(dot)org.

ABOUT EAST BAY REVITALIZATION INC.

East Bay Revitalization, Inc. is committed to revitalizing struggling communities by increasing entrepreneurship opportunities for existing residents and providing them access to quality, affordable housing. Through small business incubation that includes access to funding, and innovative and sustainable affordable housing development, EBR is working to create an environment where people can thrive. For more information, visit http://www.eastbayrevitalization.org/

ABOUT GIGACRETE

GigaCrete manufactures some of the most innovative, functional, high-performance coatings and high-speed house building systems on the market and ships globally to countries needing housing and better coatings solutions. Its products are cost-competitive, unmistakably ‘green’ and capturing the attention of world markets anxious to leave behind old and inferior ways to build. More information at: http://gigacrete.com