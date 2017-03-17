Suzanne Gramuglia Joins Van Dyk Health Care as Director of Reflections

Van Dyk Health Care Our program helps both our patients and their families navigate this unfamiliar journey...

Van Dyk Health Care has hired Suzanne Gramuglia as Director of Reflections, a distinct unit in its Park Place assisted living facility that provides specialized care to residents with Alzheimer’s and dementia needs.

“Our Reflections program is a vital part of our continuum of care,” said Robert Van Dyk, President & CEO of Van Dyk Health Care and former chairman of both the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living. “Alzheimer’s and dementia have affected so many families throughout our communities. It’s estimated that 5.3 million Americans who are 65 and older have Alzheimer’s. Our program helps both our patients and their families navigate this unfamiliar journey by giving them the education, the tools and, most importantly, the emotional support to deal with a disease like Alzheimer’s.”

Gramuglia, a Certified Assisted Living Administrator, brings 18 years of experience in managing multi-level therapeutic programming in long-term care, post-acute care and memory care units – working extensively with families affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Gerontology and Health & Science Studies from Quinnipiac University.

Gramuglia will serve as the company’s expert on Alzheimer’s and dementia care, providing families with educational opportunities, innovative resources and informative events across the Van Dyk continuum of care – including assisted living, secure memory care, long-term care, skilled care, post-acute care, home care and a soon-to-open adult day care center for individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The Reflections program has earned recognition and numerous awards from the state of New Jersey for best practices in Alzheimer’s care.

About Van Dyk Health Care

Van Dyk Health Care, founded in 1953, has built an unsurpassed reputation for excellence in senior care, spanning three generations of family caring for family. Under the leadership of CEO Robert Van Dyk for over 20 years and an award-winning staff, Van Dyk Health Care remains one of the top care providers in the nation, dedicated to its mission of finding solutions to better health and quality of life throughout New Jersey. Van Dyk Health Care offers the full continuum of care services with two nursing and post-acute care facilities in Ridgewood and Montclair, an assisted living community in Hawthorne, a home care company and a soon-to-open memory day care center. The company works closely with partnering hospitals and physicians to ensure its short-stay patients return home quickly and safely. Learn more at vandykhealthcare.com.

