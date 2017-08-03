SV3 Kiosk App Releases New Features

Kiosk Welcome Screen The NDA feature now supports multiple types of visitors and provides a comprehensive solution to mitigate and address risk.

Building Intelligence, a recognized leader in the security industry, released the newest version of SV3® Mobile with additional self-entry management services. With new scanning technology, SV3® Kiosk can read drivers licenses, gov’t IDs, and QR Codes. With the redesigned-pre-registration solution, visitors can breeze through lobby security with their QR code ready to go through the turnstile.

Building Intelligence, on July 25, 2017, released its latest version of SV3® Mobile in the Apple App Store (Click Here) and the Google Play Store (Click Here) The latest version includes NDA signature capture, watch list integration, check in with email, and upgraded scanning features.

The signature capture supports various use cases that include signing NDA Terms & Conditions, and acknowledging Training & Safety Course. NDA’s can vary depending on visitor type. The kiosk solution can be used on a PC all-in-one touchscreen, iPad, or Android Tablet. Included with the kiosk solution is a camera, a tenant directory, and if needed a driver’s license scanner.

Facility management can manage their own watchlists with lists for white list (VIP) or blacklist (Do Not Enter). When a visitor checks in at a kiosk their name is checked against those lists. If there is a match the visitor is gently notified to go see security. The watch list match also sends an email or text to security management team notifying them there was a watch list check in attempt.

The new additional kiosk option of checking in with email supports the visitors that are scheduled, but cannot find their email with QR code because they deleted the email by accident, the email went to spam, or they cannot open the email because do not have a smartphone. When checking in the visitors’ email will link the visitor to the invitation that was sent and check them in for the scheduled event.

The driver’s license scanner software can be added as a peripheral service or embedded in the tablet itself. Security officers, receptionists, and event managers may use the SV3 kiosk to manage pre-registered visitors, walk-ins, or just capture NDA signatures.

The new scanning feature is faster and can process driver’s licenses with the click of a button. According to CEO, Jeffrey Friedman, “The latest version provides a lot of terrific options and serves to support various workflows. The NDA feature now supports multiple types of visitors and provides a comprehensive solution to mitigate and address risk. We are very proud that our product works on Android, iOS, and Microsoft. Our kiosk provides security personnel so many options to secure their lobby.”

Building Intelligence’s SV3 is an award winning Safety Act Designated solution to secure Vehicles, Visitors, and Vendors. It is available as an Enterprise ready solution that integrates into various physical access control systems. From lobby to loading dock, Building Intelligence provide security and operations staff the ability to process and report on visitor access.

About Building Intelligence Inc.

Building Intelligence is a software company providing innovative technology solutions for security practitioners and facility operators to manage visitors, vehicles, and vendors. Building Intelligence's applications are uniquely positioned to improve operations and lower the risk associated with the management of visitors and vendors as they enter on foot through the front door or in a vehicle at the loading dock or parking area. The modular solution set is being widely adopted in many major metropolitan markets and being sold, deployed, and supported by an authorized security systems integrator with expertise in the identity and access management domain.