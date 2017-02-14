Swiftwick Partners with the American Hiking Society

Swiftwick team enjoying a lunch-time hike The American Hiking Society’s stewardship, outreach and advocacy in support of America’s great foot trails closely align with our values as an organization. We are honored to support their mission.

Swiftwick, a leading performance sock company, is excited to announce their partnership with the American Hiking Society to promote and protect foot trails and their surrounding natural areas. Through this partnership, Swiftwick is proud to support National Trails Day as well as assist in protecting and promoting the hiking experience.

“By stepping up as a sponsor of American Hiking Society, Swiftwick has clearly demonstrated that the company understands the importance of the hiking experience and protecting the special places people enjoy hiking, camping and other outdoor recreation,” said Kim Lyons, American Hiking Society’s Director of Development.

Swiftwick prides itself on being a team of athletes serving athletes with a shared passion for a fun, active lifestyle. The core of the company’s mission is to “empower life’s adventures” which carries through to its brand message “Chase Adventure. It Fits You.™" A few hours hiking in the woods or an extended trip in the backcountry are great opportunities to live out this mission. Swiftwick is honored to give back to the outdoor community through their partnership with the American Hiking Society.

“Few things clear the mind and recharge the soul like hiking," said Chuck Smith, president of Swiftwick. "The American Hiking Society’s stewardship, outreach and advocacy in support of America’s great foot trails closely align with our values as an organization. We are honored to support their mission.”

Swiftwick has been a long-time favorite of trail runners and recently added their first hiking specific products. The company recently launched their PURSUIT™ Hike line which combines the proven outdoor performance of Merino Wool with Swiftwick’s signature Olefin fibers in multiple cushion levels.

To learn more about Swiftwick, visit http://www.swiftwick.com.

About Swiftwick

Swiftwick is a leading performance sock company founded in 2008. Swiftwick empowers life’s adventures through thoughtful design, superior craftsmanship and a continuous passion to help others do what moves them. All Swiftwick socks are made in the USA and are crafted with Contoured Compression™ Fit and Fiber First™ Moisture Wicking. Every sock is backed by their Best Sock You Will Ever Wear Guarantee. Swiftwick is headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn.

About American Hiking Society

Founded in 1976, American Hiking Society is the only national, recreation-based nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and protecting America’s hiking trails, their surrounding natural areas and the hiking experience. To learn more about American Hiking Society and its mission and programs, follow up on Facebook or visit http://www.AmericanHiking.org.