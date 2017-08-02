NEWSCYCLE Solutions and Times Publishing Company announce an agreement to implement the Newscycle ONSET editorial and web content management platform at the Tampa Bay Times in St. Petersburg, Florida. The ONSET software will manage the multichannel content creation and publishing process for the Times’ websites, and will be deployed in the Newscycle Cloud environment, hosted by Amazon Web Services.

Winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, the Tampa Bay Times acquired the Tampa Tribune in 2016 and is now the sixth largest newspaper in the country. The newly combined company needed a unified and fully integrated technology stack to help fuel online revenue goals and support key business growth strategies. As an existing Newscycle Circulation and Content customer, Times Publishing felt confident in extending its 13-year partnership with Newscycle to include the new digital content publishing platform.

“The Times has enjoyed a long-term relationship with Newscycle and looks forward to updating some of its key systems with state-of-the-art technology,” said Jana Jones, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Times.

ONSET is fully integrated with the Newscycle Content editorial system to create and deliver all multimedia digital and print content – including news stories, images, video, links and tagging – as a part of the storytelling process. Specialized modules, widgets, tools and dashboards in ONSET will help the Tampa Bay Times team in simplifying and accelerating digital content workflows and enhancing newsroom collaboration.

“The Tampa Bay Times has a long-standing relationship with Newscycle, and the implementation of our ONSET web content management solution will provide a common platform to deliver timely, credible content to their audiences,” said Dan Paulus, Chief Revenue Officer at Newscycle. “ONSET is gaining momentum around the world and is helping media companies to optimize their core print businesses, while accelerating the focus on digital initiatives that serve the news consumption habits and preferences of readers across all age groups.”

For more information or to arrange a demonstration of ONSET, please write to info(at)newscycle(dot)com or visit http://www.newscycle.com/onset

About NEWSCYCLE Solutions

NEWSCYCLE Solutions develops and delivers software technology that empowers the global news media industry. Our editorial, advertising, circulation and mobile solutions enable publishers to drive profitability, accelerate digital business models and optimize core print operations. We help our clients create stronger, better-informed communities while safeguarding the integrity of news, advertising and customer information. Newscycle is a trusted partner serving over 1,200 media companies with 3,000 properties producing more than 8,000 titles in 30 countries. Our company is headquartered in Bloomington, MN and has U.S. offices in Florida, Michigan and Utah; with international offices in Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Australia, Sweden, Norway, Canada and the United Kingdom. Please visit http://www.newscycle.com for more information or write to us at info(at)newscycle(dot)com.