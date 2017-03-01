TechNexus Venture Collaborative finds, funds and builds technology ventures in conjunction with leading corporations and the entrepreneurial ecosystem. As we’ve seen with our corporate partners’ venture collaboration programs, when established organizations connect with early-stage ventures, it ultimately disrupts outdated approaches to innovation.

TechNexus, a venture collaborative that finds, funds and builds technology ventures in conjunction with leading corporations and the entrepreneurial ecosystem, concludes the second year of the EMERGE Accelerator Program on March 1. In partnership with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate (S&T), the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT), and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), EMERGE provides ventures with access to commercial industry partners, investors and first responder feedback, enabling early market validation while advancing technology specifically designed to decrease risk for firefighters, police and emergency medical workers.

“Most of the nation’s 70,000 public safety agencies operate locally and independent of each other making innovation – and new tech adoption – nearly impossible,” said Terry Howerton, co-founder and CEO of TechNexus. “As we’ve seen with our corporate partners’ venture collaboration programs, when established organizations connect with early-stage ventures, it ultimately disrupts outdated approaches to innovation. Specifically with EMERGE, it enabled corporate introductions, pilots and path-to-market opportunities for ventures that solve first responders’ most critical challenges.”

“We see programs like EMERGE as invaluable to both the first responders that keep communities safe as well as the entrepreneurs who have life-saving innovation to bring to the table,” said David Ihrie, Chief Technology Officer for CIT.

The program culminates with the EMERGE2016: Wearable Technology Showcase on Wednesday, March 1, which will showcase progress, market traction and impact made during the program. The showcase will have live demos and several tech talks on innovation and first responders. Attendees will include a broad group of stakeholders across government, first responder agencies, the investment community, commercial markets and each of the following ventures:



Augmate developed a provisioning and management platform for wearable devices that helps IT departments track users and their devices, collect sensor data, communicate with workers and control approved applications and situational connectivity.

CommandWear Systems developed a software platform that integrates location and biometrics data from devices to provide personnel tracking, two-way text communications and video sharing to facilitate planning, mission execution, and review operations among teams.

HAAS Alert has a mobile vehicle-to-vehicle communications platform that uses acoustic sensors to pick up environmental and situational noise, and location data to connect people, vehicles, and things in cities, streamlining the disaster and emergency notification process to keep communities safe.

Human Systems Integration developed an integrated system that includes remote physiological monitoring. The system provided a plug-and-play wearable situational awareness and communications platform.

Lumenus created smart clothing that uses LED lighting and connectivity to improve visibility of consumers and industrial workers.

LuminAID created durable, low-cost and low-profile inflatable solar lamps that can be stored efficiently and easily deployed.

Pear Sports developed a coaching and training application that uses biometric signals like heart rate, VO2 max, location and environmental data to build training programs that improve the long-term health of users.

Six15 Technologies produced rugged wearable devices for military and industrial use that stream video and display data using augmented reality overlays for better situational awareness.

Vault RMS created a software platform that leverages biometric and situational data from wearable devices and other inputs to build a long-term health profile of workers exposed to health-compromising environments, driving improvements in health, safety, and overall worker productivity.

Visual Semantics created software that integrates with cloud-enabled wearable cameras and heads up displays to provide real-time facial recognition and alerts to help first responders more intelligently assess and react to situations in the field.

Additional information can be found here. The EMERGE 2016: Wearable Technology Showcase will be held from 9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET at Sixth Engine, 438 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. 20001.

