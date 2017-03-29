TechSpace Announces Grand Opening For New Houston Location

TechSpace Houston Campus at 2101 CityWest Blvd. “Our new Houston location offers the perfect blend of cutting-edge creative spaces in both design and layout with full- services, enterprise technology, as well as short-term agreements for scalable space.

TechSpace Holding Co., answering a strong demand for its flexible office space and technology services, announced it will open for business in early April at their new Westchase Houston location with a grand opening ribbon cutting happy hour scheduled for April 27. At the grand opening event, a special presentation about co-working and the future of the workplace by PDR, designers of TechSpace Houston, will take place followed by an interior architecture tour of the new space.

TechSpace occupies the ground floor and the second floor of building 1 at 2101 CityWest Blvd, in Westchase Houston. The campus features numerous amenities including two on-site gyms, three restaurants, a sports complex, outdoor recreational areas and an on-site Starbucks.

The 46,000 square foot campus features an interconnecting staircase, 94 private office suites with a total of 453 workstations, as well as a variety of office space solutions including co-working spaces, 1-3 person private offices, large 5-50 person office suites, and a variety of common space lounges including a social platform seating area and outdoor patio. The spaces are flexible for growth, including interconnecting and scalable offices, fully-equipped conference rooms, event space and various other business services.

“Our new Houston location offers the perfect blend of cutting-edge creative spaces in both design and layout with full-services, enterprise technology, as well as short-term agreements for scalable space, “said Victor Memenas, Chief Executive Officer for TechSpace. “The local Westchase Houston community has been extremely supportive and has shown a lot of interest. We cannot wait to open, and bring our model of cost-effective, creative space to the West Houston market.”

Located 12 miles west of downtown in the Westchase area, TechSpace Houston will provide convenient access to the region's popular residential areas, major transportation corridors including the Sam Houston Tollway, Interstate 10 and US Highway 59, and both the George Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby airports.

Houston marks TechSpace’s ninth location, joining eight existing facilities in New York City, Los Angeles, Aliso Viejo, Costa Mesa, San Francisco and Austin.

About TechSpace:

TechSpace is the leading national provider of modern, scalable, full-service office space and advanced technology services designed for small to mid-size growth companies. We provide a smart solution for businesses by allowing room for growth or downsizing as necessary—without the high cost of moving.

All our spaces are interconnecting, scalable and include workstation furniture, fully-equipped conference rooms, mail room and service center services, advanced voice and data telecommunications and reception services. Our advanced on-site technology platform provides an enterprise-class, Tier 1 IT infrastructure complete with a private, firewalled data network, dedicated and burstable internet connectivity, advanced voice telecommunications, e-mail, web, and application hosting services.

With nine locations nation-wide, we help businesses overcome typical operating obstacles by combining workspace, technology infrastructure, business support, and professional services, leaving companies free to concentrate on their core competencies while preserving capital.