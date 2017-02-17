TelePacific’s Raquel Wiley Named to WiC Board of Directors

It’s not surprising that her peers have named her to the WiC board, and we couldn’t be prouder that she and Hilary – two of our own – have assumed leadership positions at such a terrific industry organization.

TelePacific Communications is pleased to announce that Raquel Wiley, channel marketing manager for TelePacific’s Telepartner program, has been named to the board of directors for Women in the Channel, a grassroots organization established to educate and empower women with careers in the telecommunications sales channel.

Wiley will serve a two-year term, working alongside WiC President Hilary Gadda, director of channel partners at TelePacific, and five other board members who are in leadership roles at their respective companies.

At TelePacific, Wiley is responsible for the strategic planning and management of the company’s channel relationships, which drive approximately 45 percent of the company’s $600 million business. She oversees the development and execution of a range of initiatives and programs that leverage her 20 years of telecom marketing experience to build growing, vital collaborations between the agent community and TelePacific to bring effective solutions to customers.

“Raquel is an accomplished telecom veteran and has been recognized for her leadership and performance at TelePacific and in former management roles,” said Ken Bisnoff, senior vice president of strategic opportunities for TelePacific. “It’s not surprising that her peers have named her to the WiC board, and we couldn’t be prouder that she and Hilary – two of our own – have assumed leadership positions at such a terrific industry organization.”

Wiley has been a member of WiC since 2011 and has served on the organization’s Event Planning, Sponsorship and Angel Program committees. She has been Chair of the Events Planning Committee for the past year and will retain that role in 2017.

“Being a part of WiC has been vital to my growth both professionally and personally,” said Wiley. “The ability to network and collaborate with phenomenal women throughout the industry has been truly amazing. WiC members have unique and diverse experiences that cultivate an environment that is nothing less than inspiring.”

As a board member, Wiley intends to advocate for the quiet voices within the organization while being extremely supportive of her sister board members. “I want to be creative, thoughtful and drive change that is in alignment with the mission and vision of the organization,” she said. “My desire is to help others that want to grow and/or change the dynamics of their career but might not have the tools and resources to do so. My goal is to ignite their fire and confidence through mentoring and support, as other members of Women in the Channel have done for me. And no matter the situation or circumstance, I want to always make sure that I am leading by example.”

