TelePacific Communications announced today a strategic alliance with PlanetOne Communications, the IT and telecom industry’s preferred connectivity partner. Under the new engagement, TelePacific becomes a PlanetOne Preferred Provider, delivering a deep and broad set of managed services, continuity and connectivity solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses through PlanetOne’s growing network of channel partners, which includes VARs, MSPs and agents.

“As one of the top master agents in the country, PlanetOne is selective about the providers it adds to its portfolio. Being named a PlanetOne Preferred Provider is an opportunity afforded to only a few,” said Ken Bisnoff, senior vice president of strategic opportunities for TelePacific. “We are excited about the opportunity this new alliance gives TelePacific and look forward to establishing deep-rooted, rewarding relationships with PlanetOne and its channel partners.”

“We have always had tremendous respect for PlanetOne and the continued growth they have experienced year over year, coast to coast,” said Bisnoff. “Now that TelePacific is a premier national managed services carrier, it makes perfect sense for our two companies to work together.”

Earlier this year, Los Angeles-based TelePacific acquired Massachusetts-based DSCI, evolving from a regional provider to a national provider with offices coast-to-coast. In addition, DSCI’s award-winning UCx unified communications solution and ITx managed IT services bolster TelePacific’s managed services offerings.

“We are pleased to bring TelePacific Communications on board as a 2017 Preferred Provider,” said Ted Schuman, founder and CEO, PlanetOne. “The market for managed UC is growing, especially among SMEs who are eager to scale and need the flexibility to support a mobile workforce. As a national player, the TelePacific team is engaged and ready to grow their business with PlanetOne’s VARs, MSPs and agents. We’re looking forward to a great year of mutual growth and prosperity.”

About PlanetOne Communications

PlanetOne is the IT channel and telecom industry’s preferred business partner for identifying and delivering cloud-based and connectivity solutions to small and midsize businesses and enterprises. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., the industry pioneer is celebrated by Inc. Magazine as one of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies and regarded as a top-performing partner for hundreds of telecom agents and channel partners nationwide. In 2015, PlanetOne ranked No. 1 in the Phoenix Business Journal’s annual “Best Places to Work” survey. The award-winning PlanetOne Partner Program has been featured in CRN’s Connectivity Solutions Partner Program Guide since 2014. To reach PlanetOne call (877) 487.8353 or e-mail sales(at)planetone(dot)net.

About TelePacific Communications

TelePacific Communications is a premier integrated managed services provider delivering guaranteed comprehensive business communications solutions to 75,000 locations nationwide for customers ranging from small businesses to enterprises with hundreds of sites. TelePacific’s broad portfolio enables companies to focus on growing their bottom lines instead of overseeing their infrastructure. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the 1,600-person, $664 million enterprise’s award-winning managed services, networks, continuity solutions and focus on customer service have powered 58 consecutive quarters of growth. For more information, go to http://www.telepacific.com.