Tellus Build Project Selected for CODAworx Interactive Art Issue

© María Elena González, photo © Museum Associates/LACMA

Tellus Build announces their installment of artist María Elena González’s sculpture, Magic Carpet/Home (2003/2017), is featured in CODAmagazine’s latest Interactive Art issue. Published by CODAworx, the magazine showcases the best design and art projects from around the world, highlighting commendable collaborations between artists, designers, and other industry resources.

As an interactive sculpture located on the LACMA grounds, the “magic carpet” often sees 10 or 20 children playing or skateboarding on it. While offering a unique and playful experience, the design itself is based on the fluid yet constant, universal notion of home. The community may enjoy the sculpture in the sunny Southern California climate through October, when the Home—So Different, So Appealing LACMA exhibition ends.

“We are honored to be amongst such dynamic, global illustrations of industry partnerships,” says Tellus Build President Jesse Fowler. “Our participatory structure was truly a team effort, with the artist’s vision guiding us and the LACMA co-curators organizing the exhibition and coordinating the build.”

CODAworx showcases work, facilitates collaboration, and recognizes exemplary projects. It is a worldwide online community comprised of over 30,000 design and art professionals.

