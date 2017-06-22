© María Elena González, photo © Museum Associates/LACMA

Tellus Design + Build announces their installment of artist María Elena González’s sculpture Magic Carpet/Home (2003/2017) on the LACMA campus. This sculpture is a part of the LACMA exhibition Home—So Different, So Appealing, on view June 11 through October 15, 2017.

With González’s vision and guidance, the Tellus Design + Build team built one of the larger-scale pieces in the exhibition, converting a to-scale replica of a 700 square foot Federal affordable housing floor plan into rolling waves. In order to make the sculpture interactive, Tellus assembled the unit, and applied and painted the rubber surface. “Working with a true artist like María Elena is a tremendous experience,” states Brett Riordan, Vice President of Tellus Design + Build. “We are honored to bring this conversation of form and function into such a powerful public museum as LACMA.”

Magic Carpet/Home gets its name from the unique undulating shape of the structure, as well as the concept that home can be anywhere… wherever the “magic carpet” of a house lands. The Home—So Different, So Appealing exhibition at LACMA explores the universal notion of home using an exciting array of art from the Americas since 1957. From a LACMA news release last month, “This exhibition offers a thought-provoking look into the ways in which Latino and Latin American artists have understood the idea of ‘home’ amid a changing political and socioeconomic landscape,” says Michael Govan, LACMA CEO and Wallis Annenberg Director. Home co-curator Chon Noriega further elaborates, “The artworks often draw from the material of home itself, from architectural plans to actual space, but also furnishings, mattresses, personal effects, and rubbish.” Noriega is also the director of the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center, which co-organized the exhibition with LACMA and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Patrons can view and interact with the sculpture outdoors on the LACMA grounds near the 6th Street entrance.

