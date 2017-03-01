Heather Joy Miller working at Tellus As an emerging artist, I’m hoping to build my client base, and Tellus’ network offers another chance to do so.

Tellus Design + Build partners with artist Heather Joy Miller for an Open Studio Party and Design and Build technology showcase. Last summer, Tellus invited local artists to make the Tellus office space, in essence, their studio—rent-free. Miller has been working in the space ever since, and last weekend’s event showcased her latest work. Tellus also set up a Virtual Reality station for guests, highlighting the use of drones and technology in the architectural world and within the design and build process.

The partnership between Miller and Tellus brings together potential art and architecture buyers and supporters. “As an emerging artist, I’m hoping to build my client base, and Tellus’ network offers another chance to do so,” Miller, a contemporary abstract painter, explains. Looking for exclusive pieces to bring to their Design business, Tellus has indeed found that in Miller’s work. Miller works in the encaustic medium, the oldest medium still in practice today. Just a handful of artists are practicing this intriguing and coveted method, using a blowtorch as a main tool. Miller’s pieces were artfully lighted, displayed, and on sale at the February 25th event, situated amongst renderings and photos of recent Tellus design and build projects.

Attendees young and old enjoyed the illusory world of the virtual reality station. Tellus had multiple games available, and the headset was in high demand throughout the night. “VR and drones are quickly becoming a new standard,” states Jesse Fowler, President of Tellus Design + Build. “These new technologies create an incredible perspective for clients who, like most, have a difficult time visualizing from a two-dimensional plan set.” Tellus uses VR in their design and build process, as it provides a realistic representation to clients pre-build, often preserving the equity of the design.

As an additional draw, since the event was held the night before the Academy Awards, attendees who filled out an Oscar ballot were entered to win an original painting by Miller. The winner will be announced this week. Inland Empire’s Greensleeves Steakhouse provided the hand-crafted cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, including 24-hour-brined chicken lollipops, truffle mac ‘n’ cheese balls, and Krudo Hamachi yellow tail Tuna.

Miller refers to herself as a “green” artist, using eco-friendly paint and living her life as sustainably as possible. Poignantly, Tellus was Orange County’s first “green” design and build firm founded back in 2005. With Tellus designers and architects working out of the Costa Mesa space, Fowler imagined the addition of another artistic mind could only benefit the corporate culture. Sure enough, Miller concurs, “I love working in an atmosphere with other creatives.”

The event was a successful blend of worlds, both business and art, and brought together a lively group to mingle, eat, drink, and swoon over some brilliantly unique pieces.

Founded in 2005 as Orange County's first "Green" Design and Build firm, Tellus Design + Build now performs Residential and Commercial Design and Construction Projects in Orange County, Los Angeles, and Santa Barbara. From construction consultation to design services, remodels to new builds, Tellus is a full-service general contractor. A recognized industry leader by Houzz and featured on HGTV and The Discovery Channel, the Tellus mission is to defy industry norms and deliver a perfect finished product.

