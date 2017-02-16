We are so proud of the results of our January, 2017, Fort Worth Brahman cattle show efforts!

As one of the top producers of American Brahman cattle, Moreno Ranches is proud to announce the results of the Fort Worth Stock Show. For example, the Ranch obtained the Reserve Senior Champion Red Female and Reserve Grand Champion Red Female for MORENO MS. LADY RUMBERA 710. This is a cow with excellent genetics, possessing all the qualities that one needs to improve the American Brahman cattle herd.

The Intermediate Champion Red Female was MORENO MS. LADY REINA BONITA 892. She was complimented as a show female for her excellent structure and superb balance, and she continues to impress the many that have seen her. She now is creating progeny in American Brahman cattle that follow that same pattern and excellent structure that the Ranch so admires in her. The Intermediate Champion Red Bull was MORENO MR. RANGER BRONCE 475. He is a performance bull with great style. He is heavy muscled, very attractive, totally balanced in his phenotype, expresses massive breed character, and most importantly—is totally athletic and structurally correct from every angle.

Moreno Ranches offers excellent genetics in American Brahman cattle and, as a top producer of the breed, our cattle have all the qualities needed to be champions breeding American Brahman cattle for show.

Moreno Ranches is very pleased with the results at the Fort Worth Stock Show. Any interested person who wants to read more about the Ranch's American Brahman cattle for sale can view the Ranch's blogs on the web site at http://www.morenoranches.com/ or visit the Ranch's Facebook page.

