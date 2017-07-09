Burdette & Rice We are so proud of both of these esteemed authors as well as the content of this important paper for the Texas legal community.

Burdette & Rice, one of the leading Texas law firms with expertise in guardianship disputes and litigation under Texas law, is proud to announce that firm attorney, Mark Caldwell, successfully presented a paper that he cowrote with Dallas County Probate Judge Hon. Brenda H. Thompson, entitled, “Constitutional Considerations When Restricting Access to the Proposed Ward in Contested Guardianship Proceedings.” The paper was presented on May 16, 2017, at the continuing legal education seminar for the National College of Probate Judges, held in Santa Fe, New Mexico on May 16th, 2017.

“We are so proud of both of these esteemed authors as well as the content of this important paper for the Texas legal community," explained Elliott Burdette, Managing Director of Probate Litigation at Burdette & Rice. “Guardianship issues are among the more complex aspects of the law, and this paper clarifies important aspects concerning restricting access to the proposed ward in a guardianship contest."

Mark R. Caldwell, Texas Estate and Probate Attorney

Mark Caldwell represents individuals involved in contested guardianships actions and has wide experience in protecting clients’ rights in disputed matters involving trusts, estates, guardianships and breaches of fiduciary duty. He is a recognized lawyer throughout Texas in areas of trust, probate, and estate litigation, and Mark earned his law degree from the New England School of Law in Boston, Massachusetts, in 2005, before returning to Dallas, Texas. Interested parties are referred to the website to read a full list of Mark’s publications and speaking experience. Mark is a prolific writer and frequent speaker at many continuing education events throughout Texas.

Burdette & Rice, PLLC

Burdette & Rice, PLLC is a top Dallas probate law firm, with lawyers dedicated to listening to their clients, being fully present to them, and advocating their clients’ positions in the simplest and most persuasive way possible. The law firm employs some of the top probate and estate lawyers in Dallas, Texas. Clients come to Burdette & Rice to contest a will in Texas, work on complex inheritance litigation and disputes, and to litigate disputes over powers of attorney, guardianship and trustee issues all based on Texas law.

