Dallas Probate Attorneys: Burdette & Rice, PLLC When a Dallas Probate Judge selects an attorney from Burdette & Rice to assist in presenting instruction for local attorneys.

Burdette & Rice, the largest probate litigation law firm in Dallas and North Texas, is proud to announce that attorney David Mead was selected to serve on a panel of attorneys which was presided over by Judge Brenda Hull Thompson of the Probate Court of Dallas County. The panel educated other local attorneys as to how to present guardianship applications and testimony to the Court.

“When a Dallas Probate Judge selects an attorney from Burdette & Rice to assist in presenting instruction for local attorneys as to how to present guardianship applications and testimony to the Court, it is a compliment to Burdette & Rice’s Texas Guardianship law practice," explained Elliott Burdette, Managing Director of Probate Litigation at Burdette & Rice. “We are honored and excited about David's participation in this effort."

To learn more about the firm's guardianship expertise, visit http://www.dallasprobateattorneys.com/routine-guardianship-administration/ (guardianship administration) and http://www.dallasprobateattorneys.com/guardianshipdisputes/ (guardianship disputes).

Details of Guardianship Panel

Educating Attorneys as to how they should present their clients cases’ before the Court has always been a high priority for judges. Burdette & Rice attorney David Mead has been selected to serve on a panel of attorneys presided over by Judge Brenda Hull Thompson of the Probate Court of Dallas County. The discussion included consideration of issues to be considered before the guardianship application is filed and instruction on how to efficiently move the guardianship application through proper channels. There was a presentation that included a mock prove up regarding a guardianship case, and a discussion of procedures involved in causing the client to become qualified to serve as a guardian as well as a discussion of issues pertaining to the administration of the guardianship itself. Persons who were unable to attend the presentation, including journalists and bloggers, are urged to reach out to Burdette & Rice for more information.

About Burdette & Rice, PLLC

Burdette & Rice, PLLC is a top Dallas probate law firm, with lawyers dedicated to listening to their clients, being fully present to them, and advocating their clients’ positions in the simplest and most persuasive way possible. The law firm employs some of the top probate and estate lawyers in Dallas, Texas. Clients come to Burdette & Rice to contest a will in Texas, work on complex inheritance litigation and disputes, and to litigate disputes over powers of attorney, guardianship and trustee issues all based on Texas law.

