The SMB Help Desk, Inc. We started this company with the idea that we would build a team of the best employees and provide them with an environment where they can thrive personally and professionally...Getting this recognition is great validation that we are on the right track.

For the third year in a row, The SMB Help Desk, Inc., an IT consulting company, has been named one of the Best and Brightest Companies To Work For® in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

As a growing IT Consulting company, The SMB Help Desk, Inc. was evaluated alongside the other 2016 winners of this prestigious award by an independent research firm on various categories including Compensation, Benefits, and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; Strategic Company Performance and the Best of the Best Small Business.

“Profitability and stability is essential for businesses in today’s economic climate. Companies that recognize that their employees are the key to their success achieve staying power. Our 2016 winners create their human resource standards to ensure employee satisfaction and they set standards for every business to aspire toward,” said Jennifer Kluge, President, and CEO of NABR. “We are proud to honor this year’s national winners.”

“We started this company with the idea that we would build a team of the best employees and provide them with an environment where they can thrive personally and professionally. We work hard every year to make sure we have done all that we can do. When we find an opportunity to do more or something different, we take it. Getting this recognition is great validation that we are on the right track.” – Marvin Korves, President, The SMB Help Desk, Inc.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country.

About The SMB Help Desk, Inc.

The SMB Help Desk, Inc. is an award-winning IT consulting organization specializing in delivering innovative cloud-based technology solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. The SMB Help Desk, Inc. provides consulting services on Salesforce® solutions, Microsoft solutions including Office 365 and Azure, Infrastructure support, and a full service managed IT services offering.

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, with a second office in Austin, TX, The SMB Help Desk, Inc. has been named to the Nation’s Best & Brightest Companies to Work For in 2014, 2015 and 2016. As a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and a Salesforce® silver consulting partner, The SMB Help Desk, Inc. provides an unparalleled experience to customers both locally and nationwide. For more information, visit: http://thesmbhelpdesk.com/.