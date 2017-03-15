Ravenswood Tech Company Goes Bald to Support Childhood Cancer Research

Taking Businesses to the Cloud This is an annual event for The SMB Help Desk and St. Baldrick’s since 2014. The whole company gets involved in one way or another. Over the last 2 years we have raised over $21,000...We hope to raise $15,000 this year.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a volunteer-powered organization dedicated to raising money for children's cancer research, will host one of its signature head-shaving events at The SMB Help Desk, LLC located at 4147 N. Ravenswood Avenue, Chicago, IL on March 26, 2017, where more than 20 will shave their heads to raise money for lifesaving research.

Every 2 minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer; one in five won’t survive, and those who do often suffer long-term effects from treatments too harsh for their developing bodies. Kids are special, and at St. Baldrick’s we treat them that way. From its beginnings, St. Baldrick’s has believed that kids deserve the chance to be kids – fun-loving, carefree, refreshingly honest, and always a little goofy – and deserve the chance at a future. That’s why donations raised at events like this have made it possible for St. Baldrick’s to fund more than $200 million to support the development of childhood cancer treatments that are as unique as every kid.

The Small Business for St. Baldrick’s event will include free food and drinks for those who donate or raise money, Foosball, bags tournament, a 50/50 raffle, and an all around celebration of those who give up their hair as a show of support to those children who lose their hair as they fight the biggest battle of their lives.

“This is an annual event for The SMB Help Desk and St. Baldrick’s since 2014. The whole company gets involved in one way or another. Over the last 2 years we have raised over $21,000,” says Marvin Korves, President of The SMB Help Desk, LLC. “We hope to raise $15,000 this year.”

For more information on how to donate, or join us for the event, visit: https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/SMB17

About The SMB Help Desk, LLC.

The SMB Help Desk, LLC. is an award-winning IT consulting organization specializing in delivering innovative cloud-based technology solutions to small & medium-sized businesses. The SMB Help Desk, LLC. provides as-needed IT support, consulting services on IT infrastructure, Salesforce® solutions, Microsoft solutions including Office 365 and Azure, and a complete managed IT services offering.

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, with an office in Austin, TX, The SMB Help Desk, LLC. has been named to the Nation’s Best & Brightest Companies to Work For in 2014, 2015 and 2016. As a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and a Salesforce Silver consulting partner, The SMB Help Desk, LLC. provides an unparalleled experience to customers both locally and nationwide. For more information, visit http://thesmbhelpdesk.com/.

About St. Baldrick’s Foundation

As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, the St. Baldrick’s Foundation believes that kids are special and deserve to be treated that way. St. Baldrick’s funds are granted to some of the most brilliant childhood cancer research experts in the world and to innovative explorers who bring with them the promise of a future free from childhood cancers. Kids need treatments as unique as they are – and that starts with funding research just for them. Join us at StBaldricks.org to help support the best cancer treatments for kids.

St. Baldrick’s Media Contact:

Cristine Lovato 626.792.8247 ext.275

cristine(dot)lovato(at)stbaldricks(dot)org