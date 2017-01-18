The NALA, a boutique marketing agency headquartered in Ventura, CA, recently launched its symbiotic Appointment Setting and Review product. The purpose of the product is to solicit good reviews and filter or recover unhappy customers, and it coordinates review solicitation with a modern online appointment setting platform.

Customers can review a business’ appointment options on the business’ website then select an appointment day and time, after which both parties receive an instant confirmation email and text. Following the actual appointment, the NALA’s appointment setting platform triggers a series of prompts for the customer to leave a review.

“This product is not only a full office management system, but helps businesses manage unsatisfied customers before they leave a public review,” said Julia Weikel, Creative Marketing Director of the NALA. “Furthermore, four- and five-star reviewers are directed to your preferred review platforms, while reviews of three stars or less are directed to a feedback form for customer care follow-up.”

When a business gets a review or feedback, the Appointment setting and Review service will provide an instant notification. If a customer does not leave a review, reminders can be sent through the product until the customer leaves feedback, which is called an email drip campaign. Businesses that utilize this service will also be sent monthly reports to monitor their online reputation.

“Keep in mind that 93 percent of people almost always check a business’ online reviews, and 72 percent trust online reviews as much as recommendations from friends and family,” concluded Weikel. “Reviews are extremely influential, and four out of five consumers have reversed a purchase decision based on negative online reviews, so it’s imperative to better manage your reviews, which our product enables you to do while controlling the narrative.”

About the NALA™

The NALA offers small and medium-sized businesses effective ways to reach customers through new media. As a single-agency source, the NALA helps businesses flourish in their local community. The NALA’s mission is to promote a business’ relevant and newsworthy events and achievements, both online and through traditional media. For media inquiries, please call 805.650.6121, ext. 361.