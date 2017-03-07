The Piazza Center, a plastic surgery practice in Austin, plans event to raise funds for the regional nonprofit group through its Cocktails & Curiosity event.

On April 20, Dr. Rocco C. Piazza of The Piazza Center (http://www.thepiazzacenter.com), a plastic surgery practice in Austin, is hosting an event raising over $10,000 for the Breast Cancer Resource Centers of Texas (BCRC).

Over 150 attendees came together for the third annual Cocktails & Curiosity event at The Terrace Club in Dripping Springs, hosted in 2016, and they anticipate 200 guests for the event this year.

"This is the most exciting event of the year in Southwest Austin, where we can learn about advances in plastic surgery and make a difference in the lives of women diagnosed with breast cancer and their recovery journeys," Dr. Piazza says. "It's a cause that's so close to so many people, and we are truly honored to do our part."

BCRC is a local nonprofit staffed by breast cancer survivors with the goal of reducing mortality rates. The organization assists Central Texans diagnosed with breast cancer as they confront the obstacles that stand in the way of their treatment or affect their quality of life. BCRC aims to be a centralized resource of information, education, and support that empowers those affected by breast cancer to navigate through diagnosis, treatment, recovery, and beyond as active, knowledgeable participants in their healthcare.

The Austin plastic surgeon says he has long been an avid supporter of BCRC since he opened his practice in 2010. He is actively involved in this organization and its extraordinary event, Art Bra Austin, set for June 3 this year. He has witnessed first-hand the services the group provides for many of his breast reconstruction patients.

"The BCRC empowers our patients to move through each decision during the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer like no other resource that exists. Real patient navigators who are breast cancer survivors provide unparalleled support to these women," Dr. Piazza says. "Cocktails & Curiosity is a way to educate the public about BCRC, as well as the process patients face who are undergoing reconstruction surgery."

Part of the evening cocktail hour will be dedicated to testimonials from BCRC clients, who are breast cancer survivors themselves.

Cocktails & Curiosity will include demonstrations and discussions of the latest techniques in cosmetic surgery, skin care, and nonsurgical facial rejuvenation. Vendors include Allergan®, Galderma, Revision® Skincare, SkinMedica® and CoolSculpting®.

"It will be an educational night, but also a really fun evening," Dr. Piazza says. "We love putting these events on and making them exciting for our patients, because it helps us spread the BCRC message even further."

The annual events have raised over $17,000 for BCRC in the past few years, and Dr. Piazza says the goal is to double the contribution year-over-year.

Art Bra Austin, happening June 3 at the Austin Convention Center, includes a fashion show and auction of unique, artist-designed bras, also benefitting the BCRC.

Rocco C. Piazza, M.D., FACS, of The Piazza Center (http://www.thepiazzacenter.com) offers the most advanced procedures available to meet a wide range of cosmetic needs. After graduating summa cum laude from Baylor University, he attended University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. Dr. Piazza completed his plastic surgery training at the Grand Rapids Medical Education and Research Center in Michigan under 20 board-certified plastic surgeons, including the world-renowned breast surgeon Dr. Dennis C. Hammond. This diverse training experience gave him wide exposure to many different surgical techniques in facial aesthetics, trauma reconstruction, breast and body contouring, and the latest advances in nonsurgical facial rejuvenation. Dr. Piazza is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the Spokespersons Network of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons®, representing the prestigious group by providing the media with information on a broad range of plastic surgery topics. Dr. Piazza and his staff are committed to healthy eating, he is an advocate for exercise, and he has created a comfortable practice environment focused on anti-aging skin care, nonsurgical facial rejuvenation with injectables (JUVÉDERM®, Restylane®, and Sculptra® Aesthetic) for volume restoration, and reconstructive and aesthetic surgery.