Continental Development Corporation announces Apollo Landing, a new three building complex on the Rosecrans corridor that will include six new full-service and fast-casual restaurants. The 13,500 square foot property located at 2171-2191 Rosecrans Avenue in El Segundo is nearly 100 percent leased and is scheduled to open this fall.

“We are excited to introduce additional dining options that will serve companies located in Continental Park and provide even more great choices for the residents in El Segundo, Manhattan Beach and the surrounding cities,” said Richard Lundquist, President of Continental Development Corporation.

Dining options at Apollo Landing will include the popular New York City-based hamburger chain Shake Shack; Tender Greens, the chef-led, seasonal kitchen serving farmer’s market driven cooking in a casual atmosphere; Philz Coffee, a Bay area favorite that personalizes each cup of coffee served; Pier 76 Fish Grill, a healthy, affordable seafood restaurant serving classic favorites with innovative style; and Caló Kitchen + Tequila, a boutique restaurant specializing in tequila serving originally authentic Mexican cuisine.

“We can't wait to open our doors in the dynamic South Bay. We’re thrilled to continue to spread the joy of Shake Shack and build our LA community,” said Andrew McCaughan, Vice President of Development at Shake Shack.

Apollo Landing will be an integral part of Continental Development Corporation’s Continental Park, an 83-acre mixed-use park consisting of over three-million square feet of low and mid-rise office structures.

“We have been eyeing this location for nearly eight years and can't wait to plant our roots in this vibrant community. The combination of office density, entertainment and fitness facilities, and the South Bay residential population makes this a perfect new home for Tender Greens,” said Erik Oberholzer, CEO and Founder of Tender Greens.

Located along the South Bay's vibrant Rosecrans corridor, Continental Park combines the best of premium office space with adjacent first-class retail, recreation, and hospitality amenities all in a high-quality campus setting, surrounded by the communities of El Segundo and Manhattan Beach.

“The name ‘Apollo Landing’ is a tribute to the space program’s history in El Segundo and the South Bay. The site of the building is adjacent to facilities where the Apollo astronauts received a portion of their preflight training and the cities of El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, and Redondo Beach all participated in the design and implementation of the Apollo program that paved the way for the first moon landing nearly half century ago,” said Bob Tarnofsky, Continental’s Senior Vice President of Real Estate. “Over the last few years, the area has seen a boom in technology-driven growth and Apollo Landing will be where great minds can meet and enjoy some of the best food in the area.”

ABOUT CONTINENTAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

Continental Development Corporation (CDC), headquartered in El Segundo, California, brings more than 50 years of real estate development, ownership and management experience to the Southern California and San Francisco Bay Area markets. CDC has orchestrated the development of more than 5 million square feet of premium office, research and development, commercial, retail, restaurant, and entertainment properties. For more information, visit continentaldevelopment.com.