Past News Releases RSS

The Exclusive Addiction Treatment Center in Hawaii recently received one of the highest endorsements given to a drug and alcohol treatment center. The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) approved the Hawaii drug and alcohol rehab for a three-year accreditation for treatment of substance abuse, mental health, and eating disorders. This is the highest level of certification CARF, widely regarded as the gold standard of accreditation in the treatment industry, awards.

With drug use climbing and the repercussions of the opioid epidemic affecting people throughout the country, highly-credentialed addiction treatment centers are more important than ever. The Exclusive Hawaii offers a unique methodology that has proven remarkably effective. Offering dozens of hours of therapy across a broad spectrum of holistic approaches, The Exclusive Hawaii goes deeply into trauma-informed therapies to address the underlying issues that feed addiction. As the official CARF Survey Report states, “The Exclusive Addiction Treatment Center is a person-centered, compassionate program that utilizes innovative therapeutic programs for the person served.”

At its eight-bed facility, The Exclusive Hawaii’s focus is on each unique individual, offering customized support from an integrative team of 35 staff members. The innovative therapy that clients experience is designed to empower them to look at the deeper issues at play and gain skills to address them. This is done through a combination of Experiential Engagement Therapy™, movement therapy, equine therapy, and many other holistic approaches. The goal of the team is to create a loving environment to support healing, sending clients home after 30-90 days with practical, established skills they can apply to their daily lives.

Clients get to experience this ground-breaking work in a beautiful estate overlooking the Pacific Ocean. As the report states, “The organization provides a luxury setting that provides holistic interventions for co-occurring disorders.” The luxury rehab also offers clients acupuncture, bodywork, fitness, and recreational and nature therapy opportunities. In addition, clients enjoy nutritious meals prepared by gourmet chefs, medical and dietary consultations, and spacious accommodations.

This national accreditation increases accessibility for the services of The Exclusive Hawaii to people across the country. The non 12-step drug treatment program works with out-of-network insurance to make the program available to a wide range of clientele.

For founder and program manager Jean-Francois Benoist, this accreditation is an exciting step. Benoist says, “With the number of overdoses happening daily, we want to extend our services to as many people as we can. The amount of shame surrounding the topic of addiction is overwhelming, and we want to teach people how to take back their lives and love themselves again.”

About CARF: CARF is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services. Through accreditation, CARF assists service providers in improving the quality of their services, demonstrating value, and meeting internationally recognized organizational and program standards.

About The Exclusive Hawaii: The Exclusive Hawaii offers 30, 60, and 90-day residential addiction treatment, with a maximum of eight clients at a time in a secluded, 10,000- square foot oceanfront resort facility on the Big Island. The holistic treatment facility frequently offers educational workshops for the community and mental health professionals throughout the United States and Europe. For more information, visit the company website at TheExclusiveHawaii.com or call 808-775-0200.