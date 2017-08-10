Peg is undeniably one of the leading Contact Center experts in North America today Past News Releases RSS

The Taylor Reach Group’s (TRG) CEO and Chief Chaos Officer, Mr. Colin Taylor, announced today the addition of Peg Ayers to the Contact Center, Call Center and Customer Experience consulting firm.

“Peg Ayers brings substantial Contact Center and Customer Service experience to Taylor Reach”, said Taylor. “Leading large Customer Service Centers for more than 25 years, Peg is undeniably one of the leading Contact Center experts in North America today. Improving processes, engaging employees and managing change within the center with stellar results being reflected in the organization, are just some of the key focuses for Peg – all are well aligned with TRG’s 4 pillars of Contact Center Excellence: people, process, technology, and methodology. ”

Peg’s past experience includes leading centers for Office Depot, Office Max, Grand & Toy, Cendant, Affinion Group and Aegis Communications. In addition to earning her Customer Experience Professional Certificate (CCXP), Ayers is also a certified John Maxwell Team speaker and teacher.

“Our team is ecstatic to have Peg on board. She has a gift for developing leaders with great skills and abilities. Coupled with high integrity and a track record of beating the competition through effortless service, Peg is a top-notch leader” Taylor said.

“The success of our clients and of Taylor Reach is due to the expertise of our consultants, each with more than twenty years of hands-on operations and management experience. Peg’s breadth of experience and passion for the industry will ensure that we can continue to help our clients meet and exceed their Contact Center, Customer Service, and Customer Experience goals.” Taylor said. “Peg is a great addition and absolute asset for our team”

The Taylor Reach Group, Inc. – A global Contact Center, Call Center, and Customer Experience consulting firm, established in 2003, is devoted to helping clients solve Customer Experience, Contact Center, and Customer Service challenges. Taylor Reach serves client organizations with 5 to 10,000+ agents. Working across many verticals, from SMB’s to Fortune 500 and Global 1000 firms, Taylor Reach consults Contact Centers of all shapes and sizes.

For more information on The Taylor Reach Group, Inc. visit http://thetaylorreachgroup.com or phone Sarah Hill-Stapley at 1-866-334-3730 ext. 112.