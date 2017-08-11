Combining the strong discovery capabilities and innovation of Third Wave, with the established manufacturing presence and know-how of Biorigin will allow us to bring truly novel fermented ingredient technologies to the marketplace on a global scale.

“There is an increasing consumer call for greater transparency in food production, and, in particular, more natural alternatives to synthetic ingredients,” said Matt Hundt, President of Third Wave Bioactives. “Combining the strong discovery capabilities and innovation of Third Wave, with the established manufacturing presence and know-how of Biorigin will allow us to bring truly novel fermented ingredient technologies to the marketplace on a global scale.”

Consumer preference is raising mainstream awareness for cleaner labeled and minimally processed food options and as a result food formulators need an increasing array of natural alternatives to align with these consumer trends. The collaboration between Biorigin and Third Wave Bioactives will help meet this demand by harnessing the power of natural fermentation to bring new food ingredient products to customers.

The team of researchers at Third Wave Bioactives will collaborate with Biorigin to expand into new market applications with additional fermentate products sold under the bioVONTAGE™ brand of Third Wave Bioactives and the Biogard brand of Biorigin. These fermented products can help maintain the quality of many perishable foods during shelf-life and can be used to help build unique and complex flavor profiles, making them valuable ingredients for food manufacturers today.

“Third Wave Bioactives’s approach to developing novel products using next generation technology is a perfect complement to our biotechnical processes in the development and production of natural ingredients. This partnership reinforces our strategy in creating added value to our customer’s business by innovation in a sustainable manner, focusing on consumer health and well-being,” said Mario Steinmetz, CEO of Biorigin. “With our shared ambition, we hope to help food manufacturers around the world meet the growing natural, clean & clear label and specific healthy needs of consumers.”

About Third Wave Bioactives

Third Wave Bioactives is focused on developing novel, science-based, microbial solutions for the food and pet industries. Our bioVONTAGE cultured dextrose products are designed to enhance the flavor profile of perishable foods while maintaining product quality, helping customers adapt to meet the growing consumer demand for healthier, cleaner labeled foods. Our open innovation platform and collaborative team make product selection and project engagement simple. For more information visit http://www.thirdwavebio.com

About Biorigin

Founded on 2003, Biorigin is a Brazilian multinational company concerned with the health and wellbeing of people and animals. The company is dedicated to the development of solutions providing sustainable and innovative ingredients derived from biotechnology. Biorigin is part of Zilor, a company that has more than 70 years and is included in the list of the 200 largest Brazilian companies. Zilor transforms sugarcane into ethanol, food and clean energy, respecting the environment and the communities where it is located.