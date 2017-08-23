BeneQUIT Tobacco Cessation Program The program covers the physical, behavioral, and cognitive factors at play in tobacco use, and incorporates individualized support plans for companies of any size, or any industry.

BeneFIT Corporate Wellness today announced a tobacco cessation program, BeneQUIT, for organizations looking to reduce tobacco use among their employees. The program is administered by a Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist (CTTS). This is the latest offering to the full array of corporate wellness services available through BeneFIT Corporate Wellness, and provided through Populytics, Inc., a population health management and analytics company and wholly owned subsidiary of Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN).

BeneQUIT takes an evidence-based approach for employers, employee populations, and individuals toward achieving improved health. The program comprises both counseling and Nicotine Replacement Therapy following research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), confirming that a combination of counseling and medication offers the best chance of successfully quitting. Its availability addresses employers’ concerns about health care costs, considering an employee that smokes costs employers an estimated $6,000 more annually than one who doesn’t.

Studies by the CDC and National Institutes of Health show that most tobacco users want to quit. However, many are not utilizing treatment because they are not exposed to, or encouraged to seek, cessation counseling. “BeneQUIT is designed for the workplace so employers can provide their employees with convenient access to cessation education and support at no cost,” says Erica Fry, CHWC, CTTS, Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist with BeneFIT. “The program covers the physical, behavioral, and cognitive factors at play in tobacco use, and incorporates individualized support plans for companies of any size, or any industry.”

The program also includes preparatory materials, webinars, and support from a personal health and wellness coach trained in behavioral change.

For more information on BeneQUIT, contact Populytics at 484-862-4070; info(at)populytics(dot)com; or visit http://www.populytics.com/benequit.

About Populytics

Regional businesses can fully leverage the power of Lehigh Valley Health Network’s (LVHN) employer health care resources by accessing them through one convenient source, Populytics, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of LVHN. Populytics is a population health management and analytics company that serves as the data engine driving health care innovation. We provide employers with insights, transparency and pathways to improve employee health. Additional services include corporate wellness programs, emotional wellness resources, occupational health services and fitness centers.