Chelsea Lipford Wolf, Host Danny Lipford, Allen Lyle I’ve never met a homeowner without a list of projects they would like to tackle around the house. But often, those lists are never realized because they may not have the right tools or know-how. Past News Releases RSS Top National Home Improvement...

America’s Home Expert, Danny...

Today’s Homeowner Radio Features...

Trusted home improvement authority, Today’s Homeowner, debuts its national “Win Danny and His Crew” contest for 2017. The annual contest draws thousands of entrants from across the U.S. vying for the chance to receive expert help with their most pressing home maintenance and repairs.

With home improvement spending expected to reach $316 billion in 2017, there are plenty of to-lists to go around. “I’ve never met a homeowner without a list of projects they would like to tackle around the house,” comments Lipford. “But often, those lists are never realized because they may not have the right tools or know-how. This contest provides a fun opportunity for the Today’s Homeowner team and I to provide hands-on help and expertise and empower the winner to take care of their biggest investment – their home.”

Fans can enter “Win Danny and His Crew” February 13 – March 13, 2017, at http://www.TodaysHomeowner.com/WinDanny. Submissions should include a brief description of desired projects, repairs and improvements. Entrants are encouraged to include photos and videos, if available, with their submissions. The contest winner will be selected and notified March 24.

The winning homeowner will receive:



A personal visit from Today’s Homeowner host, Danny Lipford, and his team

8 hours of labor for home repair and maintenance projects

Home improvement expertise, advice and instruction

Up to $1,000 in materials to complete projects

A starring role in an episode of the Today’s Homeowner television show, available in 105 million homes in the U.S.

View projects and episodes from past winners below:



The contest is sponsored by Today’s Homeowner Media and Leviton.

About Danny Lipford and Today’s Homeowner Media

Danny Lipford is a 38-year veteran remodeling contractor and media personality known to audiences as host of the Emmy-nominated and nationally-syndicated home improvement TV show and nationally-syndicated radio show Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford. Lipford served as the home improvement expert for CBS’s The Early Show and The Weather Channel for over a decade and has made more than 170 national television appearances. Lipford has been a longtime contributor to FOX& Friends, FOX Business Channel, Better Homes and Gardens magazine and BHG.com, and continues to serve as a source for hundreds of other popular magazines and news outlets each year.

Today's Homeowner is a trusted home improvement authority delivering fresh, original, practical advice to consumers across diverse media platforms. Brands include the nationally-syndicated Today’s Homeowner TV and Radio Shows, the home enthusiast destination website TodaysHomeowner.com, the award-winning blog and web series, Checking In With Chelsea, and the full-service video production firm, 3 Echoes.