Todd Duncan: The Authority on Trust

Building upon a longtime legacy as a sales entrepreneur and business visionary, New York Times bestselling author Todd Duncan announces the launch of ToddDuncan.com. This new site gives direct access to Todd’s blog, resources, coaching, and ongoing weekly mentoring lessons.

Todd Duncan said, “Trust is the missing link to everything great. Trust is the hardest thing to gain, the easiest to lose, and it’s the most important to hold onto. Everywhere we look, trust hangs in the balance as the catalyst for business success or failure. No business can survive without it. It’s not optional. It’s a mandate for the future… your future.”

To equip businesses and their teams, Todd has launched Todd Duncan TV, a weekly video lesson delivered via email. Each week, Todd covers topics that will help this community build high trust and achieve greater success in every area of their lives, through teaching, mentoring, and high-impact interviews. Subscribe today at ToddDuncan.com.

This new resource is built upon two decades of delivering high impact sales and leadership training and development. Todd Duncan, the Founder and CEO of HighTrust.com, has a robust team of certified speakers, trainers, and coaches with enterprise relationships throughout the United States, Australia, and Canada, impacting hundreds of thousands of professionals each year.

The new site is the result of Duncan’s deep desire to share his story and give clients direct access to his resources. Looking toward the future, he says, “My vision is to equip as many people as possible with the life-altering message of High Trust and how it can change every aspect of their and their customer’s life.

